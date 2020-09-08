Watch the Browns' memorable 2018 win over Cincinnati in special Wednesday night broadcast

The Browns were having fun from the moment the game kicked off.

That's what makes the team's 35-20 victory over the Bengals from Nov. 25, 2018, so memorable and so enjoyable to relive. Fans will get a chance to do just that Wednesday at 10 p.m., when the game is re-aired in its entirety on SportsTime Ohio.

On this day at Paul Brown Stadium, the Browns raced out to a 28-0 advantage with touchdowns on their first four possessions and never looked back. Baker Mayfield led the way, throwing four touchdown passes to four different players to finish with a QB rating of 143.9.