Watch the Browns' memorable 2018 win over Cincinnati in special Wednesday night broadcast

Sep 08, 2020 at 12:02 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
090820_bengals

The Browns were having fun from the moment the game kicked off.

That's what makes the team's 35-20 victory over the Bengals from Nov. 25, 2018, so memorable and so enjoyable to relive. Fans will get a chance to do just that Wednesday at 10 p.m., when the game is re-aired in its entirety on SportsTime Ohio.

On this day at Paul Brown Stadium, the Browns raced out to a 28-0 advantage with touchdowns on their first four possessions and never looked back. Baker Mayfield led the way, throwing four touchdown passes to four different players to finish with a QB rating of 143.9.

The win was Cleveland's second in a row under interim coach Gregg Williams and served as the team's second of five wins during the second half of the 2018 season.

