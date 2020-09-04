Wellington Dukes vs. Brookside Cardinals Pregame Report

Wellington Dukes vs. Brookside Cardinals

Records: Dukes (1-0), Cardinals (0-1)

Head Coach: Rob Howells; Scott O'Donnell

Date: Friday, September 4, 2020

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.

Location: Brookside High School (Brookside Stadium), 1662 Harris Road, Sheffield, OH 44054

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's will feature the Wellington Dukes and the Brookside Cardinals in a Week 2 non-conference matchup.

Last week, the Wellington Dukes won its home opener against conference opponent Black River (Sullivan, OH) last Friday, August 28, by a score of 17-7. The Dukes offense got off to a slow start finishing the first quarter all tied at zero against the Pirates. However, Wellington relied heavily on their run game for the rest of the contest, wearing down the Pirates defense to a victory. Wellington will need to bring their run game on the road Friday night to Brookside Stadium in their first non-conference matchup of the season.

The Cardinals squad is looking to bounce back from a 28-0 loss to Westlake (Westlake, OH) last Friday. The Cardinals started slow in their 2020 season opener, with Westlake forcing five turnovers (two interceptions and 3 fumbles). The Westlake Demon defense proved to be a tough, smart defense holding the Cardinals to under 200 yards of total offense. Although the Cardinals were shut out in their opener, the defense did not allow a score in the second half of the ball game. The Cards look to duplicate their defensive effort Friday night as they face the Dukes in an anticipated matchup.

The Cardinals (0-1) look to bounce back Friday night at home against the Dukes (1-0).

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for the all new "Browns Inside the Hudl".