High School Game of the Week

Presented by

Wellington Dukes vs. Brookside Cardinals Pregame Report

Sep 04, 2020 at 10:56 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-HSGOTW-2020

Wellington Dukes vs. Brookside Cardinals

Records: Dukes (1-0), Cardinals (0-1)
Head Coach: Rob Howells; Scott O'Donnell
Date: Friday, September 4, 2020
Kickoff: 7:00 p.m.
Location: Brookside High School (Brookside Stadium), 1662 Harris Road, Sheffield, OH 44054

This week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week presented by Ohio Cat in association with Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine (LECOM) and Raising Cane's will feature the Wellington Dukes and the Brookside Cardinals in a Week 2 non-conference matchup.

Last week, the Wellington Dukes won its home opener against conference opponent Black River (Sullivan, OH) last Friday, August 28, by a score of 17-7. The Dukes offense got off to a slow start finishing the first quarter all tied at zero against the Pirates. However, Wellington relied heavily on their run game for the rest of the contest, wearing down the Pirates defense to a victory. Wellington will need to bring their run game on the road Friday night to Brookside Stadium in their first non-conference matchup of the season. 

The Cardinals squad is looking to bounce back from a 28-0 loss to Westlake (Westlake, OH) last Friday. The Cardinals started slow in their 2020 season opener, with Westlake forcing five turnovers (two interceptions and 3 fumbles). The Westlake Demon defense proved to be a tough, smart defense holding the Cardinals to under 200 yards of total offense. Although the Cardinals were shut out in their opener, the defense did not allow a score in the second half of the ball game. The Cards look to duplicate their defensive effort Friday night as they face the Dukes in an anticipated matchup.

The Cardinals (0-1) look to bounce back Friday night at home against the Dukes (1-0). 

Good luck to both teams and stay tuned for the all new "Browns Inside the Hudl".

Make sure to follow @BrownsYouthFB on Twitter for updates during the game.

Related Content

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 1
news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 1

Massillon Tigers vs. St. Edwards Eagles Pregame Report
news

Massillon Tigers vs. St. Edwards Eagles Pregame Report

Alliance holds on to beat the Marlington 48-35 in the Ohio Eastern Buckeye Conference Championship
news

Alliance holds on to beat the Marlington 48-35 in the Ohio Eastern Buckeye Conference Championship

Aviators fly high on offense to claim conference crown.
Alliance Travels to Marlington for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Alliance Travels to Marlington for the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

Aviators and Dukes set to rumble with conference title on the line.
Clearview rallies to defeat Black River 20-19 in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Clearview rallies to defeat Black River 20-19 in the Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

Clippers overcome 13-point first quarter deficit in win.
Black River travels to Clearview in this week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Black River travels to Clearview in this week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

Patriot Athletic Conference clash set for spectacular showcase.
Mogadore Pulls Away in Second Half to Top Previously Undefeated Garfield in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Mogadore Pulls Away in Second Half to Top Previously Undefeated Garfield in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

Wildcats offense overpowering in huge road victory
Mogadore and Garfield Set for Big Matchup in this Week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.
news

Mogadore and Garfield Set for Big Matchup in this Week's Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Undefeated G-Men and Wildcats go toe-to-toe in Portage Trail Conference County Division clash.
Medina Dominates Strongsville in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Medina Dominates Strongsville in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

Bees control game from start to finish, improve to 5-2 on season.
Medina Set to Host Strongsville in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week
news

Medina Set to Host Strongsville in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week

Bees and Mustangs face off in Greater Cleveland Conference action.
Myles Garrett helps Ellet High School celebrate a win, homecoming, and a new synthetic turf field. 
news

Myles Garrett helps Ellet High School celebrate a win, homecoming, and a new synthetic turf field. 

Orangemen down Falcons in Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week.

Training Camp Initiatives

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4
Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Enter to win a Browns-branded Vitamix Grand Prize Package

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Join our First and Ten movement by pledging to '#give10'

Take the pledge and tell us your story!
Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

Nominate a hero for an exclusive gameday experience

The Browns are tremendously grateful for those who are serving on the front lines during these extremely challenging times
Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Enter the University Hospitals Healthy Fan Challenge Sweepstakes

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn Pro Points at Discount Drug Mart

Shop and earn rewards for once-in-a-lifetime experience with your favorite Cleveland Sports Teams!

Advertising