What the Vikings are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Vikings, we're checking out what they're saying in Minneapolis about the game.
First of all, I think Kevin is a great human being. And he's an outstanding football coach. So I'm not surprised that he's had success in Cleveland. I get it. He was here a long time, and people want to make it about Kevin. But it's not about Kevin. It's about his players. … Every week in this league, you run across someone that you've had close contact with and that you've coached with before, right? I coached with [Seahawks Head Coach] Pete Carroll. So we had a great conversation before the game – a lot of hugging, laughing, giving me a bad time about being a grandpa – and then talked to him after the game. But during the game, I'm trying to beat him. We're trying to win. Vikings Assistant Head Coach/Co-Defensive Coordinator Andre Patterson on coaching against Kevin Stefanski, who spent 14 seasons with the Vikings before coming to Cleveland
I think Kevin's got a great rapport with the players. He's very analytical, knows what he wants to get accomplished, very detailed in what he wants to do. Vikings HC Mike Zimmer
That was a huge plus of coming to Minnesota, and then it was just a natural fit to have him as the OC and the play-caller in '19. One of the many people I could point to in my football career that I've been very fortunate to get to work alongside, and I'm grateful that our paths crossed. Vikings QB Kirk Cousins on Stefanski
It's great to have Coach Stefanski come back. I'd like to say Stefanski was a big reason why I even made it on this team, got an opportunity. I respect him and owe him a lot for that. Vikings FB C.J. Ham
Yeah, well they had a bunch of yards against Chicago last week. They have a good scheme. They run a combination of different plays … they have weakside runs, strongside runs, they motion and shift like every single play so they try to get you in some bad misfits. And they've got good backs, a good line. Zimmer on the Browns' run game
They're very physical, big guys. But those backs do a good job of keeping D-linemen on those blocks, as well. That's something we don't understate, especially me at nose guard. They're a physical group, talented. But anytime you have those guys that can keep linemen on blocks and then explode through different holes and see things and cut back, and all that kind of stuff, it's big-time. They're profiting from it. Vikings DT Michael Pierce on Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt
Two of the best in the game. Vikings RB Dalvin Cook on Chubb and Hunt
They're a very good pass rush. They're disrupting plays, and we definitely have a big challenge to get these guys blocked ... These guys are capable of wrecking games. Vikings OC Klint Kubiak
For sure. With him going to LSU, him being from New Orleans and him going to school with my brothers, I always watched him during the games, at practices, whenever. I was definitely a big fan of him growing up ... We're like brothers. WR Justin Jefferson on if he looked up to Browns WR Odell Beckham Jr. before and during his time at LSU
I think Kevin has evolved with some of the run game things he's done. They're doing a little more gap scheme than we've done in the past. I think he's done a really good job of mixing up the play calls and keep a defense off-balance. We have an idea of some of the things he likes and some of the things he doesn't. He's evolved his offense, and that's a sign of a good coach. Vikings co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Adam Zimmer on Stefanski