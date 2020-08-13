Get 2 School

Win big, give back to Ohio Youth by playing Browns 50/50 raffle during training camp

Aug 13, 2020 at 03:01 PM
New this year, Browns fans across Ohio** will have a special opportunity to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets during 2020 Cleveland Browns Training Camp.

The raffle's jackpot winner will be announced Sept. 4.

With each ticket providing a chance to win half of the raffle's net proceeds, the other half will go toward Stay in the Game! Network and Shoes and Clothes for Kids, a Cleveland-based non-profit organization.

Stay in the Game!, an initiative of the Cleveland Browns Foundation, is a statewide network working to raise awareness and help Ohio families, schools and communities remove barriers to make school attendance and student engagement a priority. In partnership with the Ohio Department of Education and Proving Ground, the network's goal is to provide Ohio's youth with more opportunities to succeed by helping to end chronic absenteeism and provide all students equal opportunities to be successful. The "Stay In the Game, Keep Learning Every Day" Network (the Stay in the Game! Network) is an adaptation of "Get 2 School, Stay In The Game!" Network. The name change reflects the current environment where schools may not necessarily be able to host in-school learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic. No matter the circumstances, the Network will continue to encourage students to maintain a strong educational-going mindset to keep learning, every day. Learn more by visiting Get2School.org.

SC4K purchases and distributes new school clothing, shoes and school supplies to local kids in need. To learn more, visit SC4K.org. Last year, they provided nearly 11,000 children with brand new clothing and 4,000+ teachers received classroom supplies, helping to increase school attendance and impact the educational experience for thousands more local students living in poverty.

By participating in the 50/50 Raffle, each participant agrees to be bound by the Raffle Official Rules. Click here to view the official rules.

Fans 18 years and older may purchase tickets for the full duration of training camp through the Cleveland Browns Mobile App or by visiting Browns5050.com.

**Tickets can be purchased throughout the state of Ohio, excluding Cincinnati and surrounding territory the extent of 75 miles in each direction of the city's corporate limits.

