WR Jarvis Landry clears concussion protocol, returns to practice

Oct 04, 2019 at 11:36 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry returned to practice Friday after passing through the league's concussion protocol.

Landry, who posted a career-best 167 yards in Sunday's win over the Ravens, exited late in the third quarter after suffering a concussion. He's also dealing with a shoulder injury.

Landry has 18 receptions for a team-best 328 yards on the season. Now in his sixth NFL season, Landry has never missed a game.

The Browns will finalize Landry's status for Monday night's game at San Francisco after Saturday's practice.

Related Content

news

PRE-GAME REPORT: Medina at Stow-Munroe Falls

news

What the Chiefs are saying about the Browns

Cleveland heads to Kansas City for its highly-anticipated Week 1 showdown
news

John Johnson III says Browns D needs to 'beat the best' to be 'one of the best'

Johnson believes the Browns are facing the perfect Week 1 test
news

News & Notes: Browns expect success, stability from K Chase McLaughlin

Cleveland enters the 2021 season with a new face at a vital position
Advertising