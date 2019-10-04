WR Jarvis Landry clears concussion protocol, returns to practice

Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry returned to practice Friday after passing through the league's concussion protocol.
Landry, who posted a career-best 167 yards in Sunday's win over the Ravens, exited late in the third quarter after suffering a concussion. He's also dealing with a shoulder injury.
Landry has 18 receptions for a team-best 328 yards on the season. Now in his sixth NFL season, Landry has never missed a game.
The Browns will finalize Landry's status for Monday night's game at San Francisco after Saturday's practice.