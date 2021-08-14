Watch for the Wendy's Game Day Weather Report and score an in-app offer for a free small frosty or small chili

Aug 14, 2021 at 08:45 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
Browns_21_WendysWeather_ArticleImage

Watch for the Wendy's Game Day Weather Report every Browns game day and score an in-app offer for a free small frosty or small chili from Wendy's at any Northeast Ohio location.

Promotion Details

  • If the temperature at kick off is 50 degrees or above at the location of the game, fans can redeem a free small frosty (with any purchase) by redeeming the offer in the Wendy's app. Click here to redeem the in-app Frosty offer.
  • If the temperature at kick off is 49 degrees or below at the location of the game, fans can redeem a free small chili (with any purchase) by redeeming the offer in the Wendy's app. Click here to redeem the in-app Chili offer.
  • Each in-app offer is only valid on Browns 2021 game days and the day following the game.

Related Content

news

The Winning Mix: 3 keys for success in Saturday's preseason opener

With the majority of starters resting, a real opportunity exists in key roster battles
news

Limited edition, collectible Cleveland Browns glasses now available at Buffalo Wild Wings

news

14 Questions with CB Greg Newsome II, who can't wait to make his Browns debut

The 2021 first-round draft pick is expected to play in the Browns' first preseason game Saturday in Jacksonville
news

Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars on Aug. 14, 2021
Advertising