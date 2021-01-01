Browns News | Cleveland Browns - clevelandbrowns.com

In-depth analysis, exclusive interviews will have you covered before, during and after the draft
2021 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen, follow all of the Browns' official coverage

Browns EVP of Football Operations and GM hits on a number of key topics 6 days before the 2021 NFL Draft
news

5 Takeaways from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference

The front office hasn’t tipped its hand with which position it will hit with the No. 26 pick
news

Andrew Berry puts emphasis on 'longer-term focus' rather than 'instant gratification' with draft picks

Cleveland’s 1st-round picks from 2018 are now under contract through the 2022 season
news

Browns exercise 5th-year contract options for Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward

Browns Mailbag

Browns Mailbag: Where does wide receiver fit among Browns' draft needs?

Browns Mailbag: Where does wide receiver fit among Browns' draft needs?

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position has the most depth in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position has the most depth in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Browns Mailbag: Jaycee Horn, Joe Tryon and more discussion about the No. 26 pick

Browns Mailbag: Jaycee Horn, Joe Tryon and more discussion about the No. 26 pick

Browns Mailbag: When would bolstering offense make sense in 2021 NFL Draft?

Browns Mailbag: When would bolstering offense make sense in 2021 NFL Draft?

Browns Mailbag: What are the biggest remaining areas of need after free agency?

Browns Mailbag: What are the biggest remaining areas of need after free agency?

Browns Mailbag: Who's poised to take a big jump in Year 2 under Stefanski?

Browns Mailbag: Who's poised to take a big jump in Year 2 under Stefanski?

Browns Mailbag: What's next for Grant Delpit?

Browns Mailbag: What's next for Grant Delpit?

Browns Mailbag: Would Round 1 be too early to add more talent at safety?

Browns Mailbag: Would Round 1 be too early to add more talent at safety?

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive tackle would be best fit for Browns at No. 26?

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive tackle would be best fit for Browns at No. 26?

Browns Mailbag: What's the Browns' biggest strength entering 2021?

Browns Mailbag: What's the Browns' biggest strength entering 2021?

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position group will receive most offseason attention?

Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position group will receive most offseason attention?

Browns Mailbag: What can Browns do to elevate pass rush in 2021?

Browns Mailbag: What can Browns do to elevate pass rush in 2021?
Transactions

news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson

Richardson started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles last season
news

Browns sign DT Sheldon Day and 2 exclusive rights free agents

Cleveland continues to make roster moves as offseason program nears
news

Browns sign 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney

Former No. 1 overall pick gives the Browns another option off the edge
news

Browns re-sign CB Brian Allen

Allen joined the team late in the 2020 season
news

Browns sign veteran DT Malik Jackson

Jackson has appeared in 126 games since entering the NFL in 2012
news

Browns sign versatile CB Troy Hill

Hill, a Youngstown native, has shined in the slot and on the outside since entering the NFL
news

Browns sign Anthony Walker, a 'smart, tough' linebacker

Former Colts starter has racked up 321 tackles over the past 3 seasons
news

K Cody Parkey, WR JoJo Natson, LB Elijah Lee set to return for 2021 season

Cleveland retains 3 more of its players from 2020
news

Browns agree to terms with T Greg Senat

Former Cowboys OL spent time with Cleveland in 2020
news

Browns bring back WR Rashard Higgins for a 6th season

Reliable pass-catcher has been with the team since 2016
news

LB Malcolm Smith returning to Browns after bounceback 2020 season

Veteran finished 2nd on the team with 72 tackles
news

Browns agree to terms with John Johnson III, one of NFL's top-rated safeties

Johnson shined as a top tackler, leader for top-ranked Rams defense
Game Coverage

news

Browns lament mistakes in season-ending loss but are confident 'we will be back'

The Browns' season ended Sunday, but a look ahead shows a future full of more potential in the playoffs
news

By the Numbers: Browns establish their pace but come up short vs. Chiefs

Cleveland's season comes to an end in Kansas City
news

Browns' comeback comes up short, memorable 2020 season comes to an end in Kansas City

Cleveland falls to Kansas City, 22-17, in the AFC Divisional Round
news

AFC Divisional Round Game Highlights: Browns vs. Chiefs

See the best plays from Sunday's game in Kansas City
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Chiefs

Cleveland enters Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup with a relatively healthy roster
news

9 questions for Joel Bitonio, whose long-awaited playoff debut comes Sunday

The veteran left guard is off the reserve/COVID-19 list and ready to make an impact vs. Kansas City
news

Injury Report: Browns list 4 players questionable for AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. Chiefs

Cleveland's roster is as deep as it's been in weeks
news

Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Chiefs

Cleveland heads to Kansas City for the AFC Divisional Round matchup
news

3 Big Takeaways: Browns embrace 'us against the world' mentality

The Browns haven't listened to outside predictions all season, and they're certainly not going to change that against the Chiefs
news

By the Numbers: Browns make all kinds of history with 28-point 1st quarter

Cleveland broke records with its offense and its defense Sunday night
news

Resilient Browns blitz Steelers with historic 1st quarter, win big to advance to AFC Divisional Round

Cleveland takes down the Steelers to win its 1st playoff game since 1994
news

Wild Card Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers

See the top plays from Sunday night's game at Heinz Field
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Steelers

Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh in the Wild Card showdown at Heinz Field
news

Injury Report: Browns list 7 questionable for Wild Card matchup with Steelers

Cleveland returned to the practice field Friday for the 1st time this week
news

Browns-Steelers playoff showdown set for Sunday in primetime

Cleveland will face Pittsburgh at Heinz Field under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football
news

Rematch! Browns ready to face Steelers again in 1st round of playoffs

Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh for the 3rd time to open postseason play
news

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield beats the Steelers, sends Browns to playoffs with his feet

Cleveland's signal-caller had the best rushing game of his career
news

PLAYOFF BOUND! Browns beat Steelers to punch long-awaited postseason ticket

Cleveland is back in the postseason for the first time since 2002
news

Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers

See the best plays from Cleveland's Week 17 matchup with Pittsburgh
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Steelers

Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh in its regular season finale
Press Conferences

Baker Mayfield: "We had an extremely special group here"

Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Jarvis Landry and Joel Bitonio speak with reporters after the Browns' season-ending loss in the AFC Divisional Round

Kevin Stefanski: "It stings when you do not get the job done that you came to get done."

Cleveland's head coach speaks with reporters after the Browns' season-ending loss in the AFC Divisional Round

Baker Mayfield: 'We believe in the people in this room no matter what's going on'

Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt speak with reporters after the Browns' playoff win over the Steelers

Mike Priefer: 'A huge, huge victory for our football team and for our city'

Special teams coordinator and acting head coach Mike Priefer meets with reporters after the Browns' playoff win over the Steelers

Baker Mayfield: "It is a moment I will definitely never forget"

Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Joel Bitonio meet with reporters after the Browns clinched the playoffs in Week 17

Kevin Stefanski: "We will just keep grinding on this thing, and we will wait for the reflection much later"

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters after the Browns clinched the playoffs in Week 17

Baker Mayfield: "We believe in the guys we have in this locker room, no matter who it is"

Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio speak to reporters after the Browns' Week 16 loss

Kevin Stefanski: "I will look at how I can be better"

Cleveland's head coach speaks with reporters after the Browns' Week 16 loss

Baker Mayfield: 'Our protection continues to be great, and these guys continue to make plays for us'

Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Jarvis Landry meet with reporters after the Browns' Week 15 win over the Giants

Kevin Stefanski: 'I thought our guys really matched that level of intensity that is required'

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters after the Browns' Week 15 win

Baker Mayfield: 'I am really proud of this team for fighting'

Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb speak with reporters after the Browns' Week 14 loss

Kevin Stefanski: 'I appreciate how the guys battled, but we just did not do enough to get a win'

Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters after the Browns' Week 14 loss

Community

news

Myles Garrett expresses 'love of Cleveland' by unveiling downtown mural

The mural is located at the Cleveland Visitors Center and was unveiled one week before the NFL Draft arrives in the city
news

Join us for the Rookie Tackle Showcase during the 2021 NFL Draft

Registration is Open. Sign Up Now!
news

2021 NFL Draft plans to include series of community events that will 'leave a legacy' in Northeast Ohio

The NFL Draft's arrival in Cleveland will bring several events and activities across Northeast Ohio that will impact citizens and businesses for years to come
news

How Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins have used their bond to encourage growth in racial equality

Thomas and Hawkins discussed how they became close friends with the Browns and why they use their platform to discuss social justice issues
news

The Women of the Cleveland Browns share their stories, detail the impact they make all across the organization

news

Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announces Cleveland Power of Sport Summit

Free public event held in conjunction with NFL Draft will celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion in sports
news

Sign up for the all-virtual Cleveland Browns 2021 High School Showcase

High school athletes from across the country will have the opportunity to be evaluated by Division II, III, NAIA, and Junior Colleges in Ohio, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky regions
news

Stephen Carlson speaks with Wade Park School scholars in support of NFL's Tackle Reading Across America Day and Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day

Carlson read a children's book to the students and answered questions about how he became a Princeton grad and NFL player
news

NFL Foundation Grassroots program accepting applications for field grant 

The goal of the program is to provide non-profit, neighborhood-based organizations with financial and technical assistance to improve the quality, safety, and accessibility of local football fields
news

How Denzel Ward's targeted COVID-19 donation efforts provided a lift to those in need at a pivotal moment

Ward and the Make Them Know Your Name foundation covered monthly expenses for 21 people who struggled to sustain small business or employment last April when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country
news

Browns support Urban League of Greater Cleveland's 6th annual pitch competition

The Browns supported the pitch competition by donating a marketing-valued sponsorship of $25,000 to Perfect Pineapple Wraps
news

Browns Launch Cleveland Huddle to Support Black-owned Restaurants

Cleveland Huddle with Bud Light designed to assist Northeast Ohio Black-owned restaurants and community shelters
