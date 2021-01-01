Browns News | Cleveland Browns - clevelandbrowns.com
2021 NFL Draft: How to watch, listen, follow all of the Browns' official coverage
5 Takeaways from Andrew Berry's pre-draft press conference
Andrew Berry puts emphasis on 'longer-term focus' rather than 'instant gratification' with draft picks
Browns exercise 5th-year contract options for Baker Mayfield, Denzel Ward
Browns Mailbag
Browns Mailbag: Where does wide receiver fit among Browns' draft needs?
Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position has the most depth in the 2021 NFL Draft?
Browns Mailbag: Jaycee Horn, Joe Tryon and more discussion about the No. 26 pick
Browns Mailbag: When would bolstering offense make sense in 2021 NFL Draft?
Browns Mailbag: What are the biggest remaining areas of need after free agency?
Browns Mailbag: Who's poised to take a big jump in Year 2 under Stefanski?
Browns Mailbag: What's next for Grant Delpit?
Browns Mailbag: Would Round 1 be too early to add more talent at safety?
Browns Mailbag: Which defensive tackle would be best fit for Browns at No. 26?
Browns Mailbag: What's the Browns' biggest strength entering 2021?
Browns Mailbag: Which defensive position group will receive most offseason attention?
Transactions
Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson
Richardson started all 16 games and totaled 64 tackles last season
Browns sign DT Sheldon Day and 2 exclusive rights free agents
Cleveland continues to make roster moves as offseason program nears
Browns sign 3-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney
Former No. 1 overall pick gives the Browns another option off the edge
Browns sign veteran DT Malik Jackson
Jackson has appeared in 126 games since entering the NFL in 2012
Browns sign versatile CB Troy Hill
Hill, a Youngstown native, has shined in the slot and on the outside since entering the NFL
Browns sign Anthony Walker, a 'smart, tough' linebacker
Former Colts starter has racked up 321 tackles over the past 3 seasons
K Cody Parkey, WR JoJo Natson, LB Elijah Lee set to return for 2021 season
Cleveland retains 3 more of its players from 2020
Browns bring back WR Rashard Higgins for a 6th season
Reliable pass-catcher has been with the team since 2016
LB Malcolm Smith returning to Browns after bounceback 2020 season
Veteran finished 2nd on the team with 72 tackles
Game Coverage
Browns lament mistakes in season-ending loss but are confident 'we will be back'
The Browns' season ended Sunday, but a look ahead shows a future full of more potential in the playoffs
By the Numbers: Browns establish their pace but come up short vs. Chiefs
Cleveland's season comes to an end in Kansas City
Browns' comeback comes up short, memorable 2020 season comes to an end in Kansas City
Cleveland falls to Kansas City, 22-17, in the AFC Divisional Round
AFC Divisional Round Game Highlights: Browns vs. Chiefs
See the best plays from Sunday's game in Kansas City
Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Chiefs
Cleveland enters Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup with a relatively healthy roster
9 questions for Joel Bitonio, whose long-awaited playoff debut comes Sunday
The veteran left guard is off the reserve/COVID-19 list and ready to make an impact vs. Kansas City
Injury Report: Browns list 4 players questionable for AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. Chiefs
Cleveland's roster is as deep as it's been in weeks
Browns announce unofficial depth chart vs. Chiefs
Cleveland heads to Kansas City for the AFC Divisional Round matchup
3 Big Takeaways: Browns embrace 'us against the world' mentality
The Browns haven't listened to outside predictions all season, and they're certainly not going to change that against the Chiefs
By the Numbers: Browns make all kinds of history with 28-point 1st quarter
Cleveland broke records with its offense and its defense Sunday night
Resilient Browns blitz Steelers with historic 1st quarter, win big to advance to AFC Divisional Round
Cleveland takes down the Steelers to win its 1st playoff game since 1994
Wild Card Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers
See the top plays from Sunday night's game at Heinz Field
Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Steelers
Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh in the Wild Card showdown at Heinz Field
Injury Report: Browns list 7 questionable for Wild Card matchup with Steelers
Cleveland returned to the practice field Friday for the 1st time this week
Browns-Steelers playoff showdown set for Sunday in primetime
Cleveland will face Pittsburgh at Heinz Field under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football
Rematch! Browns ready to face Steelers again in 1st round of playoffs
Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh for the 3rd time to open postseason play
By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield beats the Steelers, sends Browns to playoffs with his feet
Cleveland's signal-caller had the best rushing game of his career
PLAYOFF BOUND! Browns beat Steelers to punch long-awaited postseason ticket
Cleveland is back in the postseason for the first time since 2002
Game Highlights: Browns vs. Steelers
See the best plays from Cleveland's Week 17 matchup with Pittsburgh
Press Conferences
Baker Mayfield: "We had an extremely special group here"
Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Jarvis Landry and Joel Bitonio speak with reporters after the Browns' season-ending loss in the AFC Divisional Round
Kevin Stefanski: "It stings when you do not get the job done that you came to get done."
Cleveland's head coach speaks with reporters after the Browns' season-ending loss in the AFC Divisional Round
Baker Mayfield: 'We believe in the people in this room no matter what's going on'
Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt speak with reporters after the Browns' playoff win over the Steelers
Mike Priefer: 'A huge, huge victory for our football team and for our city'
Special teams coordinator and acting head coach Mike Priefer meets with reporters after the Browns' playoff win over the Steelers
Baker Mayfield: "It is a moment I will definitely never forget"
Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Nick Chubb, Jarvis Landry and Joel Bitonio meet with reporters after the Browns clinched the playoffs in Week 17
Kevin Stefanski: "We will just keep grinding on this thing, and we will wait for the reflection much later"
Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters after the Browns clinched the playoffs in Week 17
Baker Mayfield: "We believe in the guys we have in this locker room, no matter who it is"
Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Joel Bitonio speak to reporters after the Browns' Week 16 loss
Kevin Stefanski: "I will look at how I can be better"
Cleveland's head coach speaks with reporters after the Browns' Week 16 loss
Baker Mayfield: 'Our protection continues to be great, and these guys continue to make plays for us'
Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Denzel Ward and Jarvis Landry meet with reporters after the Browns' Week 15 win over the Giants
Kevin Stefanski: 'I thought our guys really matched that level of intensity that is required'
Cleveland's head coach meets with reporters after the Browns' Week 15 win
Baker Mayfield: 'I am really proud of this team for fighting'
Baker Mayfield, Myles Garrett, Sheldon Richardson, Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb speak with reporters after the Browns' Week 14 loss
Community
Myles Garrett expresses 'love of Cleveland' by unveiling downtown mural
The mural is located at the Cleveland Visitors Center and was unveiled one week before the NFL Draft arrives in the city
Join us for the Rookie Tackle Showcase during the 2021 NFL Draft
Registration is Open. Sign Up Now!
2021 NFL Draft plans to include series of community events that will 'leave a legacy' in Northeast Ohio
The NFL Draft's arrival in Cleveland will bring several events and activities across Northeast Ohio that will impact citizens and businesses for years to come
How Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins have used their bond to encourage growth in racial equality
Thomas and Hawkins discussed how they became close friends with the Browns and why they use their platform to discuss social justice issues
The Women of the Cleveland Browns share their stories, detail the impact they make all across the organization
Greater Cleveland Sports Commission announces Cleveland Power of Sport Summit
Free public event held in conjunction with NFL Draft will celebrate diversity, equity and inclusion in sports
Sign up for the all-virtual Cleveland Browns 2021 High School Showcase
High school athletes from across the country will have the opportunity to be evaluated by Division II, III, NAIA, and Junior Colleges in Ohio, New York, Michigan, Indiana, Virginia, Tennessee, Illinois, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Kentucky regions
Stephen Carlson speaks with Wade Park School scholars in support of NFL's Tackle Reading Across America Day and Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day
Carlson read a children's book to the students and answered questions about how he became a Princeton grad and NFL player
NFL Foundation Grassroots program accepting applications for field grant
The goal of the program is to provide non-profit, neighborhood-based organizations with financial and technical assistance to improve the quality, safety, and accessibility of local football fields
How Denzel Ward's targeted COVID-19 donation efforts provided a lift to those in need at a pivotal moment
Ward and the Make Them Know Your Name foundation covered monthly expenses for 21 people who struggled to sustain small business or employment last April when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the country
Browns support Urban League of Greater Cleveland's 6th annual pitch competition
The Browns supported the pitch competition by donating a marketing-valued sponsorship of $25,000 to Perfect Pineapple Wraps
