Browns Mailbag: Will the run game continue to improve heading into the playoffs?

Intuition is that the Browns do have some impact rookies. Some are showing ability such as Ronnie Hickman while others may make a mark when the opportunity arises such as Austin Watkins and Mohamoud Diabate? Other veterans such as Za'Darius Smith, Greg Newsome, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Sione Takitaki are prime young developing stars who could follow in the path of David Njoku. What are your thoughts on the biggest surprise of all Joe Flacco? – Rob McCoy, Fairmount, WV

I think there are a couple of things. First, how smooth of a transition it has been for Flacco to a new team in the middle of the season. His 16 years of NFL experience surely helped with that transition, but he has acclimated to the Browns from the jump and continues to lead them to success since he first started in Week 13.

Then, on top of that, is the immediate connection he created with the receiving corps. From his first game, Flacco found ways to connect on deep passes with guys like Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, Cedric Tillman and others in the receiving corps.

OC Alex Van Pelt said on Thursday that he was also surprised at how quickly Flacco built a connection with their pass catchers.

"I mean, there's some routes down the field that are like handoffs, and that's just a guy that's like I said before, he's accurate at all three levels of the field," Van Pelt said. "But that to me, has been the most impressive. To come in and just be on the same page right away with the guys, it just shows what a vet is."