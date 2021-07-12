Browns Home | Cleveland Browns - clevelandbrowns.com

WEEK 16 • SAT 12/25 • FINAL

Cleveland Browns 7-8

22

Green Bay Packers 12-3

24
FOX • NFLN • Amazon
ESPN 850 • 92.3 The Fan • 98.5 WNCX

Browns' 4th-quarter rally comes up short in loss to Packers

Cleveland falls to 7-8 with 2 games left to play

3 Big Takeaways: Short-handed Browns D kept comeback hopes alive

Cleveland's defense was without a number of key starters for a 2nd straight game and held its own against Aaron Rodgers and the prolific Packers offense

By the Numbers: The most important stats from the Browns' loss to Green Bay

Cleveland fell, 24-22, in a Christmas Day matchup with the Packers
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Photos: Week 16 - Browns at Packers Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Packers in Week 16
