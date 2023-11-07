Browns Mailbag: Will WR Cedric Tillman be more involved?

This question feeds off the previous question about the overall production of the receiving core, and this was a main topic of conversation following the trade of Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Stefanski said on Nov. 3 that Tillman would have more of a role and has been diligent in learning his assignments. Stefanski believes in what he saw from Tillman from practice and preseason games that he can step into that bigger role in their offense. Tillman has been an inactive for three games this season but played in Week 4 against the Ravens when he had one reception for five yards.

"It is the reason we liked the kid when he was coming out. He's big, physical, ball skills," Stefanski said on Nov. 1. "So, he's been working very hard, have not to date been able to get him going. And a lot of that becomes roster-based on who's available. And you can only bring so many to the game. But he's remained very diligent, works hard at it."

OC Alex Van Pelt said that during training camp and preseason, Tillman made a number of plays and that they were high off of him coming out of camp. While Tillman was inactive for three games early in the season, now, they see an opportunity to accelerate the maturation for him in the offense. Van Pelt said that Tillman also brings something to the run game as a force blocker and can make contested plays and can high point the ball.

In the first game following the trade against the Cardinals, Tillman had one target and one reception for three yards. However, there is still room for more involvement in the remainder of the season.