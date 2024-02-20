Browns Mailbag: What picks do the Browns have in the 2024 NFL Draft?

What is the pass / run percentage that Ken Dorsey typically calls? – Kasey D., Cleveland, OH

Let's break this down in the context of the league. During Dorsey's time as the offensive coordinator with the Bills beginning in 2022, they were top 10 in the league in passing yards per game and passing touchdowns and were 14th in the league in passing attempts in 2022. During his first season as offensive coordinator in 2022, the Bills finished second in the NFL in total offense (397.6 yards per game) and points per game (28.4). In 2023, the Bills were eighth in the league in both passing yards and touchdowns, and 16th in passing attempts. Dorsey was with Buffalo through Week 10 of the 2023 season.

When looking at the Bills run game, in 2022, the Bills were 20th in the league in total rushing attempts with 430 attempts for the season. They totaled 2,232 total rushing yards, which was ninth in the league, and 15 rushing touchdowns – tied for 14th in the league. Then, in 2023, the Bills finished the season with 512 rushing attempts, which was fifth in the league, for 2,308 total rushing yards, ranked seventh in the league. They also had 22 rushing touchdowns, the fifth-most in the league.

There's personnel factor as well, as Dorsey worked with QB Josh Allen during his time with the Bills. Allen's ability to throw the ball and connect with his pass catchers was a strength that they utilized in their offense. In 2022, Allen was seventh in the league among quarterbacks in total yards with 4,283 passing yards, but third with 35 passing touchdowns. Dorsey now will work with QB Deshaun Watson, and a receiving corps highlighted by Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.

There's another important element to keep in mind here, though. When the Browns introduced Dorsey on Feb. 5, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that they would address the play calling responsibilities at a later date. Stefanski has called plays for the Browns since he became head coach. In Dorsey's introductory press conference, he said that his focus was not on who would be calling plays, but rather on rebuilding the Browns offense to reach their potential.