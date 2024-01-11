Browns Mailbag: What is the Browns' mindset heading into playoffs?

What changes can you make and what mindset do you have when walking into the playoffs?– Kylan Connors, Elyria, Ohio

It's been a topic of discussion this week of how players have approached the week of practice and the playoff game. For many of the players, they have stuck to the same mentality they have reiterated on a weekly basis – go 1-0.

However, that sentiment works in this scenario because they can't look ahead of the game in front of them. It's a win or go home scenario. Players have been locked in throughout the week on this game and all the challenges that the Texans present on both sides of the ball. They've held the mindset that this Texans team will look different than they saw in Week 16.

I thought QB Joe Flacco's explanation this week really put that mindset into perspective.