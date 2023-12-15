Browns Mailbag: How have the Browns found ways to win with four quarterbacks?

With all the injuries, can the Browns stop or slow down the Bears QB Justin Fields, who has one of the best passer rating and running yards per game? – Kenneth Piper, Dorset, OH

So, a couple of things here. Fields has a passer rating for the season at 91.8 over nine games that he's played, which is 14th in the league. However, the more complete stat to look at when it comes to evaluating quarterbacks is QBR – adjusted total quarterback rating. Fields' QBR is 48.0, which is 21st in the league.

Yet, he presents a challenge to the Browns defense as a dual-threat quarterback who can connect with his pass catchers, but also run the ball when necessary. And while Fields brings that challenge with his ability to run, he can also buy time to throw. DC Jim Schwartz said that they not only have to cover through the timing of the pass, but also cover on extended plays.

"He can throw those individual routes on the outside part of the field, and he does have strength and speed to be able to run," DC Jim Schwartz said about Fields. "They're highly ranked as a run offense, but he's dangerous in the passing game just because of his mobility and to be able to find guys later down the field and stuff like that. We have certain schemes that we run against scrambling quarterbacks, and we've used those at different times over the course of the year we'll probably break some of those out in this game."

Not only does that present a challenge in and of itself, but also with the injuries that the Browns are dealing with at the moment, especially on the defensive side of the ball. But Schwartz believes in those that will fill in.