Joe Flacco named starting QB for remainder of the season

When Flacco first joined the Browns as a member of their practice squad, his main goal was to acclimate to the locker room. He wanted to prove that he could still be a part of an NFL locker room and contribute to a team.

In his three short weeks with the Browns, he's done just that. Several players in the Browns locker room watched Flacco play in the league when they were growing up, and it became a talking point in his early days with the Browns. It allowed them to grow comfortable with Flacco. WR David Bell – who Flacco connected with on a 41-yard touchdown pass on Sunday for Bell's first career touchdown – watched Flacco since he was 11 years old; now, he's playing with him and catching passes from Flacco.

When the Browns spent the week in Los Angeles before their Week 13 matchup against the Rams, the quarterbacks and offensive linemen went to dinner on Monday night of that week. It was a chance for the players to spend time with Flacco, and vice versa.

"He kinda opened up a little bit for us," G Joel Bitonio said. "And I was like, all right this is a normal guy, you know what I mean, like this is just a guy that loves playing ball. So, we go to know him a lot better out there and obviously it's been good."

He also gained the respect from his teammates by getting to know them and having conversations about the details of the game plan, learning what his receiving corps and pass catchers liked, as well as reviewing routes so they were on the same page. He demonstrated throughout practices how he could throw the ball. He spent time in the meeting room with OC Alex Van Pelt and the other quarterbacks, learning the nuances of their offense.

On the field, Bitonio said that Flacco brings the veteran presence because he's been in many different situations. He's calm under center. And he spreads the ball around to several targets.

In Flacco's first few days with the Browns, he had the chance to meet DE Myles Garrett in Stefanski's office. Garrett said that he wanted to get to know Flacco. Now, three weeks later and two games under his belt as a part of the Browns offense, Garrett has been impressed by what Flacco has done on the field in a short amount of time.

"I mean, you see all that gray hair you might too," Garrett jokingly said of Flacco. "But other than thinking he's Stefanski's lost brother, the guy looks good. He came in with a positive attitude and aura around him, of just wanting to listen and learn and be around the guys. […] At this point as well, he's still feels like he's an outsider looking in, but he's one of us. And as long as he continues what he's doing, he's going to stay one of us."

He also quickly earned the trust of his head coach to be at the helm of the offense, as Stefanski is playing to the strengths of Flacco. In the last two games, the Browns have spread the ball around to several pass catchers, connecting with eight different players on Sunday against the Jaguars after connecting with nine players in Week 13 against the Rams.

With the win on Sunday Flacco also hit a milestone in his 16th season, as he reached his 100th win. Flacco was aware of that milestone. He didn't dwell on the possibility during the game but said that he can be proud of that accomplishment when he looks back at this game.