By the Numbers: The Browns give the Jaguars their first road loss of the season

The Browns gave the Jaguars their first road loss of the season on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 31-27 in a game in which each team committed at least three turnovers.

Here are key figures from Sunday's win.

31 — K Dustin Hopkins set a new Browns record with 31 made field goals in a single season after he made a 55-yard field goal on Sunday in the fourth quarter.

91— TE David Njoku caught six passes for 91 yards. It's the most receiving yards he's had in a game this season.

2 — Njoku also caught two passing touchdowns on Sunday against the Jaguars. It's the first time in his career he caught multiple touchdowns in a game.

45 — The Browns threw the ball 45 times Sunday, which is the most they have thrown in a game this season.

311— QB Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards, the most yards a Browns quarterback has thrown this season.

41— WR David Bell caught his first touchdown of the season after a 41-yard reception from Flacco.

4 — On Sunday, the Browns defense sacked QB Trevor Lawrence four times for a loss of 22 yards.

10 — The Browns defense made 10 pass deflections against the Jaguars offense.

4 — The Browns had a total of four turnovers on Sunday, intercepting three passes and forcing one fumble. The four total turnovers tied the most they have forced in a game this season.