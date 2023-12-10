By the Numbers

By the Numbers: The Browns give the Jaguars their first road loss of the season

The Browns recorded four turnovers on Sunday, tying the most they have forced in a game this season

Dec 10, 2023 at 06:33 PM
Doc Louallen

Staff Writer

The Browns gave the Jaguars their first road loss of the season on Sunday at Cleveland Browns Stadium. The Browns won 31-27 in a game in which each team committed at least three turnovers.

Here are key figures from Sunday's win.

31 — K Dustin Hopkins set a new Browns record with 31 made field goals in a single season after he made a 55-yard field goal on Sunday in the fourth quarter.

91— TE David Njoku caught six passes for 91 yards. It's the most receiving yards he's had in a game this season.

2 — Njoku also caught two passing touchdowns on Sunday against the Jaguars. It's the first time in his career he caught multiple touchdowns in a game.

45 — The Browns threw the ball 45 times Sunday, which is the most they have thrown in a game this season.

311— QB Joe Flacco threw for 311 yards, the most yards a Browns quarterback has thrown this season.

41— WR David Bell caught his first touchdown of the season after a 41-yard reception from Flacco.

4 — On Sunday, the Browns defense sacked QB Trevor Lawrence four times for a loss of 22 yards.

10 — The Browns defense made 10 pass deflections against the Jaguars offense.

4 — The Browns had a total of four turnovers on Sunday, intercepting three passes and forcing one fumble. The four total turnovers tied the most they have forced in a game this season.

8 — The Browns defense tackled the Jaguars eight times for a loss on Sunday.

