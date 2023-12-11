CB Martin Emerson Jr. shines with stellar defensive performance against the Jaguars

All week, CB Martin Emerson Jr. said he had been locked in and motivated to perform well against the Jaguars in Week 14. This motivation came after the Browns lost consecutive games on the road in Weeks 12 and 13. On Sunday, Emerson delivered his best performance of his career at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

"We were back at home in front of our fans," Emerson said. "Saturday meeting, we cut on tape and watched highlights of only us from this year. We usually watch our opponent. We said we would get back to ourselves and accomplish that goal."

Emerson was disruptive and engaged early Sunday against the Jaguars offense. On their second offensive possession of the game, QB Trevor Lawrence tested Emerson's coverage skills by throwing a streak route to WR Zay Jones.

Jones had a few steps in front of Emerson, who was guarding Jones on an island. Despite being behind Jones, Emerson used his speed and reach to catch up to Jones and swat the ball for an incompletion. The Jaguars were forced to punt on third-and-9.

During the Jaguars next offensive possession, Emerson again made a significant contribution on third down. On third-and-8, Jones caught a short pass from Lawrence. Yet, before he could take a step, Emerson hounded him, preventing him from advancing up the field.

"You can see MJ constantly growing each week," S Juan Thornhill said. "He has always been one of those guys making plays, but now he is starting to become that real game changer. The more he's picking off the ball and quarterbacks will start to fear throwing his way. If you can cut one side of the field in half, it opens up more opportunities for others."

In the second quarter, Emerson became that game-changer Thornhill spoke about. On the Jaguars' first throw of the second quarter, Lawrence again threw a deep ball to Jones while Emerson guarded him. This time, Emerson wouldn't swat the ball – he caught it for an interception.

Later in the same quarter, Emerson made another interception with under two minutes left in the half. While the Browns defense was in Cover 8, Emerson made a diving interception as Lawrence tried to pass to WR Calvin Ridley.