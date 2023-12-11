K Dustin Hopkins sets new Browns record for made field goals in a season

With 3:15 to go in the game, K Dustin Hopkins — in his first season with the Browns — made history. Hopkins accomplished something that no other player from the Browns had ever done.

Hopkins set a new Browns record with 31 made field goals in a single season. The previous record of 30 field goals was set in 2008 by K Phil Dawson.

The kick came after Hopkins didn't have a field goal attempt through three quarters, which was the first time this season the Browns didn't attempt a field goal through three quarters. Cleveland Browns Stadium got quiet as he attempted the 55-yard field goal. Hopkins received the snap and kicked the ball right down the right side of the goal. The crowd exploded and cheered for Hopkins, who extended the Browns' lead to 31-21 and became the record holder.

The Browns traded a 2025 seventh-round pick to the Chargers to acquire Hopkins on Aug. 28. Hopkins eventually replaced second-year K Cade York, who struggled during the preseason and was eventually waived by the Browns.

When Hopkins joined the Browns, there was belief from the coaching staff about his level of talent and what he would bring to their kicking game. Hopkins has done just that – plus more – through 13 games this season.