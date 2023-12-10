Postgame Recap

Delivered By

Browns hang on for a big win over Jaguars 

QB Joe Flacco led Cleveland to a win in his 2nd game as the starting quarterback 

Dec 10, 2023 at 05:01 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

121023_gamestory

After the uncertainty throughout the week about who would start at quarterback, veteran QB Joe Flacco took the field for the second consecutive week. And the veteran bounced back, as he led Cleveland to a 31-27 win over the Jaguars and snapped Jacksonville's undefeated road record this season.

The Browns move to 8-5 on the season and put a halt to a two-game skid.

Key Moments:

The Browns excelled on both sides of the ball Sunday.

With less than 2 minutes left in the game, the Jaguars attempted a two-point conversion while down four points. The Browns defense came up with a critical stop, as they sacked QB Trevor Lawrence, and the two-point conversion failed. 

It sealed a strong day for the Browns defensively across the board. To open up the fourth quarter, CB Greg Newsome II intercepted Lawrence's deep pass, and set the Browns offense up for a touchdown. Following the interception, on a fourth-and-3, Flacco connected with WR David Bell in the open field for a 41-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Browns a 28-14 lead.

To start the second half, LB Anthony Walker Jr. forced a fumble and recovered the ball to set the Browns up in the red zone. The Browns took advantage of the field position, as RB Kareem Hunt ran for 4 yards for the touchdown to put the Browns up 21-7.

And with less than 2 minutes before the end of the first half, CB Martin Emerson Jr. picked off his second pass of the day and returned the interception for 11 yards. Emerson intercepted a pass on the Jaguars' first offensive drive of the second quarter as well.

The Browns had a few key turnovers, however. In the third quarter, Flacco was sacked and fumbled the ball, which the Jaguars recovered to put them in the red zone. The Jaguars capitalized and scored a touchdown on a 1-yard carry from RB Travis Etienne Jr. to put the Jaguars down just one touchdown.

Then, in the second quarter, Flacco completed a pass to WR Amari Cooper for 19 yards, but the ball was fumbled, and the Jaguars recovered. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Lawrence connected with TE Evan Engram for a touchdown.

Even with the turnovers, the Browns offense found enough success offensively in the passing game. During the second quarter, Flacco connected with TE David Njoku for his second touchdown of the day on a 30-yard pass completion. It began early on the opening drive of the game, as Flacco moved the Browns downfield by connecting with his pass catchers. Then, he found Njoku open for a 34-yard pass completion, who ran into the end zone for the touchdown.

Players of the Game:

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Emerson's two interceptions in the second quarter ended two threatening drives for the Jaguars. He also defended a pass in the first quarter, forcing the Jaguars to punt. Emerson finished the day with two tackles for loss, two interceptions and three passes defended.

TE David Njoku

Njoku excelled on Sunday, as he scored two touchdowns off catches from Flacco. It was Njoku's first multi-touchdown game of his career. Njoku finished the game with 91 receiving yards on six receptions and two touchdowns. His longest reception of the day was for 34 yards on his first touchdown.

Stat of the Game:

Flacco threw for over 300 yards on Sunday. He finished the game completing 26-of-45 passes for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

What does it mean?

Sunday's performance from the defense was exactly what they needed after the last two weeks. They asserted their dominance against the Jaguars, pressuring Lawrence and recording four sacks. They defended passes well as well as intercepted two of Lawrence's passes, keeping the Jaguars from working their way downfield and in scoring position. It was the bounce back they needed, especially to open up the two-game home stand.

It was also an important performance from the offense with Flacco at the helm. With his first start in Cleveland Browns Stadium, Flacco elevated the passing game, connecting with eight different pass catchers for 307 net passing yards. They played to the strength of Flacco's arm, as they moved the ball downfield and found the end zone three times with passing touchdowns. It was an important step for the offense to find success in the passing game and involving multiple players across the board, especially against a Jaguars pass defense that has struggled this season that heading into Sunday's matchup had given up 19 passing touchdowns.

What's next?

The Browns will host the Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium next Sunday at 1 p.m.

Photos: Week 14 - Jaguars at Browns Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Jaguars in Week 14

Photo-Sponsor-2023 copy
1 / 103
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
2 / 103

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
3 / 103

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
4 / 103

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
5 / 103

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
6 / 103

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
7 / 103

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
8 / 103

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
9 / 103

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
10 / 103

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
11 / 103

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
12 / 103

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
13 / 103

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
14 / 103

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
15 / 103

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
16 / 103

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
17 / 103

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
18 / 103

Tight end David Njoku (85) and Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns Stadium during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
19 / 103

Cleveland Browns Stadium during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
20 / 103

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
21 / 103

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
22 / 103

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
23 / 103

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) and Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
24 / 103

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
25 / 103

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
26 / 103

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
27 / 103

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
28 / 103

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
29 / 103

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
30 / 103

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
31 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
32 / 103

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
33 / 103

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (6) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
34 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
35 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) and Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
36 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
37 / 103

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
38 / 103

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
39 / 103

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
40 / 103

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
41 / 103

Running back Pierre Strong Jr. (20) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
42 / 103

Defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (54) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
43 / 103

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
44 / 103

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
45 / 103

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
46 / 103

during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
47 / 103

Wide receiver Elijah Moore (8) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
48 / 103

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
49 / 103

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
50 / 103

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
51 / 103

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
52 / 103

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
53 / 103

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Chris Kim/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
54 / 103

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
55 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
56 / 103

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
57 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
58 / 103

Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
59 / 103

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
60 / 103

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
61 / 103

Linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (5) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
62 / 103

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
63 / 103

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
64 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
65 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
66 / 103

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
67 / 103

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
68 / 103

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
69 / 103

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
70 / 103

Cornerback Kahlef Hailassie (25) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
71 / 103

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
72 / 103

Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
73 / 103

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
74 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
75 / 103

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
76 / 103

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
77 / 103

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
78 / 103

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
79 / 103

Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
80 / 103

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
81 / 103

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
82 / 103

Running back Jerome Ford (34) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback/Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
83 / 103

Fullback/Center Nick Harris (53) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
84 / 103

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
85 / 103

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
86 / 103

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
87 / 103

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
88 / 103

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
89 / 103

Defensive end Za'Darius Smith (99) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
90 / 103

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
91 / 103

Wide receiver David Bell (18) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
92 / 103

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
93 / 103

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
94 / 103

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
95 / 103

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
96 / 103

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
97 / 103

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
98 / 103

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
99 / 103

Kicker Dustin Hopkins (7) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
100 / 103

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
101 / 103

Running back Kareem Hunt (27) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
102 / 103

Quarterback Joe Flacco (15) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
103 / 103

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during a NFL football game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Cleveland Browns on December 10, 2023 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Rams pull away in 4th quarter to down Browns in LA

Late interception turns tide in Cleveland's 2nd straight loss
news

Browns fall behind early, struggle with turnovers in loss to Broncos 

QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson exits with concussion in 2nd half
news

Browns dig deep on final drive to beat Steelers

Browns win their 3rd straight game in another nailbiter
news

Dustin Hopkins' game-winning field goal caps 14-point comeback over Ravens

Cleveland trailed 31-17 in the 4th quarter before it rallied for the victory
news

Browns shut out the Cardinals with a dominant defensive performance

This was the Browns' first shutout since 2007
news

Browns lose to the Seahawks after late-game interception 

Cleveland falls to 4-3 on the season with the 24-20 loss to Seattle 
news

Browns rally past Colts with late-game TD from Kareem Hunt

Browns beat the Colts, 39-38, for their first road win of the season 
news

Browns stun the 49ers with late comeback and hang on for the big win

Browns improve to 3-2 and send San Francisco to its first loss of the season
news

Browns offense struggles in loss to Ravens

Browns head into the bye week 2-2 on the season
news

Browns beat the Titans with dominant defensive performance

Cleveland beats Tennessee 27-3 on Sunday to improve to 2-1
news

Browns lose to the Steelers on Monday Night Football

Browns deal with injury to Nick Chubb and offensive struggles in loss
Advertising