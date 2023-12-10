Browns hang on for a big win over Jaguars 

After the uncertainty throughout the week about who would start at quarterback, veteran QB Joe Flacco took the field for the second consecutive week. And the veteran bounced back, as he led Cleveland to a 31-27 win over the Jaguars and snapped Jacksonville's undefeated road record this season.

The Browns move to 8-5 on the season and put a halt to a two-game skid.

Key Moments:

The Browns excelled on both sides of the ball Sunday.

With less than 2 minutes left in the game, the Jaguars attempted a two-point conversion while down four points. The Browns defense came up with a critical stop, as they sacked QB Trevor Lawrence, and the two-point conversion failed.

It sealed a strong day for the Browns defensively across the board. To open up the fourth quarter, CB Greg Newsome II intercepted Lawrence's deep pass, and set the Browns offense up for a touchdown. Following the interception, on a fourth-and-3, Flacco connected with WR David Bell in the open field for a 41-yard touchdown pass, which gave the Browns a 28-14 lead.

To start the second half, LB Anthony Walker Jr. forced a fumble and recovered the ball to set the Browns up in the red zone. The Browns took advantage of the field position, as RB Kareem Hunt ran for 4 yards for the touchdown to put the Browns up 21-7.

And with less than 2 minutes before the end of the first half, CB Martin Emerson Jr. picked off his second pass of the day and returned the interception for 11 yards. Emerson intercepted a pass on the Jaguars' first offensive drive of the second quarter as well.

The Browns had a few key turnovers, however. In the third quarter, Flacco was sacked and fumbled the ball, which the Jaguars recovered to put them in the red zone. The Jaguars capitalized and scored a touchdown on a 1-yard carry from RB Travis Etienne Jr. to put the Jaguars down just one touchdown.

Then, in the second quarter, Flacco completed a pass to WR Amari Cooper for 19 yards, but the ball was fumbled, and the Jaguars recovered. On the second play of the ensuing drive, Lawrence connected with TE Evan Engram for a touchdown.

Even with the turnovers, the Browns offense found enough success offensively in the passing game. During the second quarter, Flacco connected with TE David Njoku for his second touchdown of the day on a 30-yard pass completion. It began early on the opening drive of the game, as Flacco moved the Browns downfield by connecting with his pass catchers. Then, he found Njoku open for a 34-yard pass completion, who ran into the end zone for the touchdown.

Players of the Game:

CB Martin Emerson Jr.

Emerson's two interceptions in the second quarter ended two threatening drives for the Jaguars. He also defended a pass in the first quarter, forcing the Jaguars to punt. Emerson finished the day with two tackles for loss, two interceptions and three passes defended.

TE David Njoku

Njoku excelled on Sunday, as he scored two touchdowns off catches from Flacco. It was Njoku's first multi-touchdown game of his career. Njoku finished the game with 91 receiving yards on six receptions and two touchdowns. His longest reception of the day was for 34 yards on his first touchdown.

Stat of the Game:

Flacco threw for over 300 yards on Sunday. He finished the game completing 26-of-45 passes for 311 yards, three touchdowns and one interception.

What does it mean?

Sunday's performance from the defense was exactly what they needed after the last two weeks. They asserted their dominance against the Jaguars, pressuring Lawrence and recording four sacks. They defended passes well as well as intercepted two of Lawrence's passes, keeping the Jaguars from working their way downfield and in scoring position. It was the bounce back they needed, especially to open up the two-game home stand.