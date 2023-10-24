Browns Mailbag: How did DE Myles Garrett block the field goal?

I am happy the Browns have won the last two weeks. One also has to say the Browns have been lucky the last two games with a missed field goal in the 49ers game, and the late penalty against the colts on fourth down. My questions are how good is the Browns defense? I know they have had injuries. – Paul Morabito, Erie, PA

I think there are a couple of things here to break down and take a look at. The Browns defense has been pretty dominant this season overall. They are allowing the lowest number of total passing yards in the league with 895 this season. They allow the lowest completion percentage as well at 53.8 percent, as well as the lowest passing yards per game at 149.2. They also allow the lowest number of first downs with 72 this season – with the second lowest allowed by a team is 99 by the Cowboys.

On a week-to-week basis, they have put up some impressive defensive numbers. I think to your point about the 49ers game, the Browns played a solid game defensively. To hold an undefeated team at the time to only 17 points and put the type of pressure they did on QB Brock Purdy was impressive. Yes, it did come down to that last missed field goal, but the rest of the game was a strong defensive performance.

However, they did have some mistakes in the Colts game as they allowed the Colts to score 38 points, which is the most that any team has scored against the Browns this season. They gave up explosive plays and allowed the Colts to score five touchdowns.

And the defense was aware of their mistakes following the game. CB Greg Newsome said that they have to stick to their high standard for their defensive play. Giving up those explosive plays is not a part of their identity as a unit, and they know they have to improve that heading into Week 8 and beyond.

"I mean, we haven't given up that many explosive passes the whole entire season, and we gave up, I think might have been three or four that game," Newsome said. "So, that's definitely on us. In the back end, we got to play better. We're going to play some man; we're going to do some things like that. And when we play, man, we got to win. And Coach Schwartz is confident in us to win. So, at the end of the day, we just got to find a way to win. And as a secondary, we're going to be better next week."

Yet, the Browns also doubled their total takeaways on the season with four on Sunday, which was a necessary element to their success over the Colts. Forcing three fumbles and recording an interception helped shift the momentum for the Browns.