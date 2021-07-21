10 for '21: Which player has the most upside entering training camp?

Editor's Note: Over the next two weeks, Nathan Zegura, Andrew Gribble and Anthony Poisal will be giving their takes and predictions on some of the hottest topics surrounding the Browns as they prepare for training camp.

Who's set to have a big training camp and an even bigger impact during the 2021 regular season?

That's the question Nathan Zegura, Anthony Poisal and Andrew Gribble are tackling today.

Gribble: I'm going with second-year WR Donovan Peoples-Jones because he really hit his stride during the second half of his rookie season. Plus, I also saw with my own two eyes just how good he looked at minicamp. Baker Mayfield did, too, saying, "Donovan looks incredible right now. He looks like he is in really, really good shape running around. Obviously, he is a smart guy who we were able to plug and play. He knows his role and exactly what his job is." What the job is, exactly, remains to be seen, but Peoples-Jones has proven to be a quick learner and is poised to excel now that he's more comfortable with the NFL and the offense Kevin Stefanski and Alex Van Pelt look to run in 2021. Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry are poised to lead the way again, but Peoples-Jones figures to be prominently in the mix and will look to make the most of his opportunities.

Poisal: Demetric Felton. Not many other players around the league will be in as many position competitions as Felton, who is set to receive looks at receiver, running back and returner. The Browns used Felton at both receiver and running back throughout minicamp, and it's safe to assume he'll receive plenty of snaps at either of those positions in preseason games. A big preseason performance could be his way of adding a significant boost to his stock, or he could simply show consistency in all three of his position battles in training camp. There's a lot Felton can offer to the roster as a rookie sixth-round pick, and the Browns appear ready to give him every opportunity to show it.