10 for '22: Who's the biggest under-the-radar player to watch?

Editor's Note: Over the next week leading to training camp, Nathan Zegura, Jason Gibbs and Anthony Poisal will be giving their thoughts and predictions on some of the biggest questions surrounding the Browns as they prepare for the 2022 season.

We're digging into some deeper questions now that we're at the halfway point of our "10 for '22" series.

Next up: Who's the biggest under-the-radar player to watch?

Nathan Zegura: Jakeem Grant went to the Pro Bowl as a returner in 2021 and was a second team All-Pro returner in each of the last two seasons and yet, I don't think enough people are talking about the impact he is going to have on the Browns this year. Grant has scored a return touchdown in four straight seasons and has six such scores for his career. The Browns have not had a punt return touchdown since Week 2 of the 2015 season when Travis Benjamin took one to the house against the Tennessee Titans. The Browns have not had a kick return touchdown since December 20, 2009 when Josh Cribbs returned not one, but two kicks for touchdowns against the Kansas City Chiefs. You might not be surprised to learn that the Browns won both of those games as well, so Grant could be a key contributor to a victory at some point this year and could end a six-season drought on punt return scores and a whopping 12-year touchdown-less streak in the kick return game. Grant is also dangerous with the ball in his hands as a receiver and has produced 505 yards and three scores in his last two seasons. In a loaded AFC at large and AFC North in particular, Grant could provide an edge to the Browns that could lead this team to the all important division title and beyond.

Jason Gibbs: A lot of good candidates for this one. Again, Poisal making us work for these. I think it has to be Greedy Williams for me and yes while I understand he could very well be a starter I think he gets lost in the conversation because of Ward and Newsome II. It's a contract year for the fourth-year pro who bounced back from a really tough injury to have an impact last season. If Newsome indeed shifts inside it will be Greedy who will get the first shot to win that starting outside CB position opposite Ward. Can it all come together for Greedy? That's one of the biggest questions as camp gets ready to open.