10 players to know for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

After an eventful first night of the NFL Draft, we're on to Day 2 of the draft. And the Browns will now be on the clock.

Cleveland currently has two picks on the second day beginning in the second round at the No. 54 overall pick, and another in the third round at No. 85.

Here are 10 players to keep an eye on for Day 2.

DT Maason Smith, LSU

Smith would bring some youth to a veteran defensive line. He missed most of the 2022 season with an injury, but recorded 47 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and two passes defended in his three seasons at LSU. After an ACL tear in 2022, Smith played over 580 snaps in 2023. According to PFF, he had 20 pressures on 345 pass rush snaps.

DT Michael Hall Jr., Ohio State

Hall could also add some youth to the Browns' defensive line that is filled with veterans. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Hall tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. At the combine, Hall ranked third among defensive tackles with an athleticism score of 86.

DT Kris Jenkins, Michigan

Jenkins tallied 113 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery during his four seasons at Michigan. He is a strong run defender and ranked sixth among defensive tackles at the combine with an athleticism score of 83.

DE Adisa Isaac, Penn State

Isaac brings a level of recognition and awareness as an edge prospect. He can work his way around blocks due to his active hands and feet, as well as his reaction to the snap. Isaac missed the 2021 season due to an Achilles injury, but over four seasons at Penn State, he tallied 92 tackles, 31.5 tackles for loss and 14.5 sacks. He also recorded one fumble recovery and two forced fumbles. At the combine, Isaac ranked ninth among all defensive end/edge players with an athleticism score of 74.

DE Jonah Elliss, Utah

Elliss can attack the pocket well through different approaches and can use his motor to expose blockers. In three seasons at Utah, Elliss tallied 78 tackles, 23 tackles for loss and 16 sacks. He also added three passes defended, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles. Elliss was also named a second-team Associated Press All-American in 2023, and first-team All-Pac-12 Conference.

OL Blake Fisher, Notre Dame

Fisher can drive block with the technique to create leverage and can mirror up against edge rushers with a reactive athleticism. In 2021, Fisher played snaps at both left and right tackle before he solely played at right tackle in 2022 and 2023 at the University of Notre Dame. In 2022, Fisher allowed five sacks on his 405 pass block snaps, while in 2023, he allowed three sacks in 366 pass block snaps, according to PFF. He also ranked 18th out of the offensive tackles at the combine with an athleticism score of 74.

OL Dominick Puni, Kansas

Puni started all 13 games of the 2022 season at left tackle and served as Kansas' starting left tackle during the 2023 season. His pass protection is a strong point of his skillset with his feel for pass rushers. Puni ranked fifth at the combine among guards with a production score of 68 and an athleticism score of 76, which ranked 10th among guards.

OT Kiran Amegadjie, Yale

Amegadjie started at right guard for the 2021 season before he shifted over to left tackle in 2022 – where he started all 10 games. Amegadjie helped Yale lead the league in rushing and total offense during the 2022 season and never allowed a sack at tackle. He was named a first-team All-Ivy League selection in 2022. He suffered a torn quad that ended his 2023 season, but at the 2024 NFL Combine, he ranked 10th out of the offensive tackles both in production and total score.

WR Malachi Corley, Western Kentucky

Corley knows how to use his different skills as a pass catcher and knows how to break tackles as he forced 15 missed tackles in 2023. He also can gain yards after the catch. However, he can still develop his route running. He finished his collegiate career with 259 receptions for 3,035 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns, as well as adding 16 carries for 92 yards.

WR Troy Franklin, Oregon