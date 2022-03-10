2022 Free Agency Preview: What are the options at DE?

The DE market is loaded with several high-producing veterans and a few interesting young players who could be looking for new homes

Mar 10, 2022 at 03:20 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

The NFL free agency period is one week away, and the Browns will be in the market to add new players to their roster and tap into some of the cap space they have for the 2022 season.

We're taking a look at some of the most notable unrestricted free agents who will be available at positions of interest for the Browns, starting at DE.

Who's back?

Myles Garrett - Fresh off a 16-sack year, the most any Browns defender has recorded in a single season. He only needs four sacks to break Clay Matthews' franchise career sack record next season.

Curtis Weaver - Signed to a reserve/futures deal at the beginning of the offseason. Had his first career snaps in Week 18 against the Bengals and recorded one tackle and one quarterback hit.

Who could hit the market?

Jadeveon Clowney - Had his best season since 2018 in his first year in Cleveland with nine sacks, 11 tackles for a loss and 19 quarterback hits. He'll be 29 next season.

Porter Gustin - Played six games and recorded nine tackles in 2021.

Takkarist McKinley - Signed to a one-year dead last offseason and was a solid piece of the DE rotation, registering 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and three tackles for a loss.

Ifeadi Idenigbo - Played nine games and totaled 13 tackles.

Top defensive tackles available (Rankings from NFL.com's Top 101 Free Agents)

3. Von Miller, Rams - Totaled four sacks and 22 QB pressures to help the Rams win the Super Bowl. He's hinted on social media at either rejoining the Broncos or staying put in Los Angeles.

5. Chandler Jones, Cardinals - 10-year veteran who tallied 10.5 sacks last year — five of which came in Week 1. Likely to receive a short-term deal, but still has plenty of talent to be a difference-maker.

9. Emmanuel Ogbah, Dolphins - A former Browns DE who had nine sacks in each of the last two seasons with the Dolphins. He's 28 and certainly playing his best football.

16. Randy Gregory, Cowboys - Started 2021 with five sacks in seven games before a calf injury sidelined him for four weeks. Only one sack the rest of the season, but still a quality edge rusher when healthy.

18. Clowney - He took pride in being able to stay healthy and finish the season injury-free. He'd continue to be a nice complement to Garrett if he stays in Cleveland.

23. Haason Reddick, Panthers - He has 23.5 sacks in the last two seasons and could generate a higher market than he did last offseason, when he signed a one-year deal with Carolina after four seasons in Arizona.

24. Melvin Ingram, Chiefs - Traded from the Steelers to the Chiefs midseason and recorded one sack and five QB pressures in Kansas City.

29. Jerry Hughes, Bills - 12-year veteran who has spent his last nine seasons in Buffalo.

58. Justin Houston, Colts - Signed with the Ravens midway through training camp and delivered 4.5 sacks and 17 QB pressures. Still playing at a high level at 32 years old.

64. Derek Barnett, Eagles - A first-round pick in 2017, he had a career-low two sacks last season but is one of the youngest DEs on the market — he'll be 26 next season.

68. Arden Key, 49ers - Career-best 6.5 sacks last year, including 3.5 in the last six games.

69. Uchenna Nwosu, Chargers - 9.5 sacks in the last two seasons and a career-high 40 tackles in 2021.

93. Lorenzo Carter, Giants - Career-best five sacks last season and was one of the best D-linemen with the Giants.

