2023 Browns Free Agency Preview: Which players are eligible to hit the market?

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS

(These players are free to sign anywhere when the new league year commences March 15)

C Ethan Pocic

Pocic, signed in free agency last offseason, was expected to serve as the backup to Nick Harris before Harris suffered a season-ending torn ACL in the first preseason game. Pocic became an excellent blocker for the Browns, amassing a 79.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus that ranked third in the league. He carried a noticeable impact in the 13 games he played in his sixth NFL season.

LB Deion Jones

Jones was traded to the Browns during Week 6 and played in 11 games with five starts. He finished the season with 44 tackles, 2.5 sacks, one forced fumble and six tackles for a loss. The Browns' linebacker room was hit hard with injuries — five linebackers finished the season on injured reserve — and it relied on Jones to fill a few of the roles, particularly toward the end of the year.

DE Jadeveon Clowney

In his second straight year with the Browns, Clowney tallied 28 tackles, two sacks, one forced fumble and four tackles for a loss in 12 games. Clowney didn't match the production he had with the Browns in 2021, when he totaled nine sacks.

RB Kareem Hunt

Hunt handled 123 carries for 468 yards, which averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry. After scoring two touchdowns — one on the ground and another through the air — in Week 1 against the Panthers, Hunt managed to find the end zone just twice all season, both times on rushing touchdowns.

QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett started the first 11 games for the Browns and became the backup in Week 13 when Deshaun Watson returned from his suspension. He was steady in that time and played some of the best football of his career, completing a career-best 64 percent of his passes for 2,608 yards, 12 touchdowns and six interceptions.

LB Anthony Walker Jr.

Walker was a team captain and the green-dot player who relayed plays to his teammates before he suffered a season-ending quad injury in Week 4. After leading the Browns with 113 tackles in 2021, Walker totaled 13 tackles in his three games this season.

DT Taven Bryan

Signed as a free agent last offseason, Bryan totaled 26 tackles and a career-high three sacks. He started all but one game and was given a 60.0 overall grade from Pro Football Focus for the season.

CB Greedy Williams

Williams played in 11 games with one start and recorded 11 tackles. A year after tallying two interceptions and 10 pass breakups, Williams didn't have a tally in either category.

DE Chase Winovich

Acquired via trade with the Patriots last offseason, Winovich's season was shortened to eight games due to a hamstring injury. He totaled 20 sacks in one sack with one pass breakup and was used more in the final month of the season in the defensive end rotation once he was healthy.

LB Sione Takitaki

The Browns relied on Takitaki, a 2019 third-round pick, prominently when Walker and Jacob Phillips each suffered season-ending injuries, but Takitaki also suffered a season-ending torn ACL injury in Week 13. He was playing well before he went down, though, and still set a career-high mark with 71 tackles.

OT Chris Hubbard

Hubbard re-signed with the Browns last offseason to serve as depth and saw action on the offensive line for four games. He's been with the Browns since 2018.

S Ronnie Harrison

In his third season with the Browns, Harrison recorded a career-low 24 tackles in 16 games with five starts. A 2018 third-round pick, Harrison initially joined the Browns in a trade with the Jaguars in 2020.

RB D'Ernest Johnson

Johnson carried the ball four times for 17 yards and caught three passes for seven yards in his fourth season in Cleveland. He also took back one kick return for 27 yards.

DE Stephen Weatherly

Weatherly was signed in free agency last offseason but was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury during training camp. The seven-year veteran had played in 15 or more games in four of the last five seasons prior to 2022 and has 8.5 career sacks.

TE Jesse James

James, an eight-year veteran, signed with the Browns in September and appeared in the first two games before he was placed on injured reserve with a biceps injury.

TE Pharaoh Brown

Brown signed with the Browns in October in what was his second stint with the team and appeared in 13 games with five starts. He caught five passes for 45 yards.

OL Hjalte Froholdt

Froholdt appeared in all 17 games and made six total starts at guard and center over the season due to injuries to OG Wyatt Teller and Pocic. He was given an overall grade of 61.4 from Pro Football Focus.

LB Reggie Ragland

Ragland was signed off the Raiders' practice squad in December when the injuries began to accumulate at linebacker. He played in four games with two starts and totaled 14 tackles, 10 of which came in his first start in Week 16 against the Saints.

LB Jermaine Carter

Carter was signed to the practice squad in September and promoted to the active roster in December. He totaled 16 tackles.

LB Tae Davis