2nd-half surge from Deshaun Watson leads Browns to win over Commanders

LANDOVER, Md — The Browns defeated the Commanders, 24-10, on Sunday at FedEx Field behind a season-best performance from their QB1.

QB Deshaun Watson shined in the second half with three touchdowns and completed 9 of 18 pass attempts for 169 yards and no interceptions in the game, showcasing some of the strides the Browns were confident he'd be able to take after his four starts, the last two of which were played in frigid, wintry conditions that made it difficult to generate much pass production.

With the playoffs no longer possible for the Browns, Cleveland's top priority to close the season was to see some improvement from the Waston-led offense, which had entered Sunday without a multi-touchdown performance since Watson returned in Week 13.

That finally changed in Washington.

After a slow first half where the offense picked up just five first downs and totaled 23 passing yards, the Browns found the end zone on their first drive of the third quarter with a 46-yard touchdown from Watson to WR Amari Cooper to take a 10-7 lead. The momentum continued to build for Watson, who found the end zone again on the next drive on a 13-yard touchdown pass from Watson to WR Donovan Peoples-Jones.

Watson made it three straight drives with a touchdown when he connected with Cooper again for a 33-yard touchdown pass on the next drive, extending the Browns' lead to 24-10.

The defense also shined, too, and intercepted Commanders QB Carson Wentz twice on the first three drives of the game. CB Denzel Ward intercepted Wentz first, and S Grant Delpit added two interceptions. The Browns have totaled 11 takeaways in their last five games.

DE Myles Garrett also inched closer to breaking the Browns' single-season sack record, which he set himself last season with 16 sacks. Garrett, a 2022 Pro Bowler, tallied 1.5 sacks in the game, bringing his season total to 15 sacks.