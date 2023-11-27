3 Big Takeaways: Browns dealt with injury to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and others in loss to Broncos 

Browns deal with more injuries to key players

The Browns have already handled their fair share of injuries this season, and they dealt with even more on Sunday. Thompson-Robinson was hit by LB Baron Browning in the third quarter as Thompson-Robinson threw away a pass. He walked off the field on his own to the medical tent, and eventually headed to the locker room with a towel draped over his head. It was announced that he was being evaluated for a head injury, and with four minutes left in the fourth quarter, was officially ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Stefanski said that Thompson-Robinson sustained a concussion on the hit late in the third quarter.

"He] took a shot there unfortunately, and you never want to see a quarterback get hit like that, but he battled," Stefanski said.

WR Amari Cooper exited the game in the fourth quarter after he also took a hit. He sustained an injury to his ribs, and he did not return to the game. Stefanski said that the x-ray on Cooper's ribs were negative. DT Jordan Elliott is also dealing with an ankle injury.

They didn't stop there. DE Myles Garrett's left arm was in a sling following the game and said it was a left shoulder injury. He was unclear on exactly when it happened in the game, but said he was trying to snatch off the block and he remembered feeling "a pop" in his shoulder.