3 Big Takeaways: DE Ogbo Okoronkwo returns after missing time with pectoral injury

A look at QB Jeff Driskel in the offensive system

About 10 days ago, Driskel was signed to the Browns' active roster from the Cardinals' practice squad. He joined the team and was quickly thrown into practices as he was named the starting quarterback for Week 18. He spent the week not only getting to know his new teammates, but also learn as much as he could of the Browns' offensive system.

When he took the field for the Browns first offensive drive, he was the fifth quarterback to start a game for the Browns this season. Driskel struggled early, as he was picked off on his first throw of the game but settled in as the game continued.

"I thought he operated well," Stefanski said. "There's definitely in every game for every quarterback that I know he would like to get back. But, all things considered, I thought he operated well."

Driskel finished the game completing 13 of 26 passes for 166 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Driskel said he felt like he grew more comfortable as the game continued.

"Getting in the flow of the game was good," Driskel said. "Getting some things started just builds confidence in everybody, myself and everybody around me. So, once we got some stuff going, you could see us clicking a little bit. But the more opportunities you get out there, the more comfortable you're going to get."

Driskel also connected with WR David Bell twice in the fourth quarter to put points on the board for the Browns. The first came with 8:45 left in the game when Driskel threw a 31-yard touchdown reception to Bell. Then, with 2:39 left in the game, Driskel connected with Bell again on a 24-yard pass for the touchdown.

The two built a bit of rapport over the week of practice as they prepared for their Week 18 matchup.