5 things to know about new Browns TE Jordan Akins

The Browns on Saturday completed their first free agent addition on the offensive side of the ball with the addition of TE Jordan Akins.

Here are five things to know about the Browns' newest tight end.

1. A career-best season in 2022

Akins, who was drafted by the Texans in the third round in 2018, had the best season of his career in 2022, setting career-highs with 495 receiving yards and a team-leading five touchdowns. He was targeted 54 times and caught 37 passes, which led all Texans tight ends.

Pro Football Focus also gave Akins a 72.4 overall grade for the season, which was the highest of his career. His 61.3 pass block grade was his highest since 2019, when it was 61.7.

2. Connection with Watson