5 things to know about new Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson, who has been a consistent force as a defensive tackle for the last six years, has agreed to terms to join the Browns.
Here are five things to know about the big addition to the Browns' defensive line.
1. Tomlinson has posted similar — and productive — numbers in each season since he entered the league as a second-round pick to the Giants in 2017. He's totaled between 39 and 59 tackles in every season of his career, with his best year happening in 2020 when he recorded 49 tackles, matched a career-high with 3.5 sacks and set a career-high with eight tackles for a loss. He compiled 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss in 13 games last season, whom he played for the last two seasons. He has also posted a Pro Football Focus overall grade above 74.0 in every season of his career.
2. Tomlinson has been durable his whole career, too. He played every game his first four seasons and has only missed five games in the last two years. He missed one game in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols and four games last season due to a calf injury and returned for the Vikings' playoff run, starting their final seven games.
3. Tomlinson was part of a dominant defensive line his junior season at Alabama and shared D-Line duties with Jonathan Allen (17th overall pick in 2017), Jarran Reed (49th overall pick in 2016) and A'Shawn Robinson (46th overall pick in 2016). He led the Crimson Tide with six pass breakups that season and picked up 34 tackles, and he topped that production in a big way his senior season with 62 tackles, four pass breakups, three sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss.
4. Tomlinson was a multi-sport athlete at Henry County High School in McDonough, Georgia, excelling as a wrestler, soccer player and track and field athlete. He's fifth in the school's record books in longest shot put (41' 9) and tied for fifth in discus (117' 10) throws.
5. Tomlinson instantly becomes the most experienced and productive defensive tackle on the Browns and is the first player to be added to one of the team's top positional needs. He and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who the Browns also agreed to terms with in free agency, are the first two additions Cleveland has made in free agency this offseason.
