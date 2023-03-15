Free Agency

Presented By

5 things to know about new Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Tomlinson has been durable and consistent ever since he entered the league in 2017

Mar 15, 2023 at 05:21 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

031523_Toml.5Things

Dalvin Tomlinson, who has been a consistent force as a defensive tackle for the last six years, has agreed to terms to join the Browns.

Here are five things to know about the big addition to the Browns' defensive line.

1. Tomlinson has posted similar — and productive — numbers in each season since he entered the league as a second-round pick to the Giants in 2017. He's totaled between 39 and 59 tackles in every season of his career, with his best year happening in 2020 when he recorded 49 tackles, matched a career-high with 3.5 sacks and set a career-high with eight tackles for a loss. He compiled 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss in 13 games last season, whom he played for the last two seasons. He has also posted a Pro Football Focus overall grade above 74.0 in every season of his career.

2. Tomlinson has been durable his whole career, too. He played every game his first four seasons and has only missed five games in the last two years. He missed one game in 2021 due to COVID-19 protocols and four games last season due to a calf injury and returned for the Vikings' playoff run, starting their final seven games.

3. Tomlinson was part of a dominant defensive line his junior season at Alabama and shared D-Line duties with Jonathan Allen (17th overall pick in 2017), Jarran Reed (49th overall pick in 2016) and A'Shawn Robinson (46th overall pick in 2016). He led the Crimson Tide with six pass breakups that season and picked up 34 tackles, and he topped that production in a big way his senior season with 62 tackles, four pass breakups, three sacks and 5.5 tackles for a loss.

4. Tomlinson was a multi-sport athlete at Henry County High School in McDonough, Georgia, excelling as a wrestler, soccer player and track and field athlete. He's fifth in the school's record books in longest shot put (41' 9) and tied for fifth in discus (117' 10) throws.

5. Tomlinson instantly becomes the most experienced and productive defensive tackle on the Browns and is the first player to be added to one of the team's top positional needs. He and DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who the Browns also agreed to terms with in free agency, are the first two additions Cleveland has made in free agency this offseason.

Photos: Dalvin Tomlinson Through The Years

Check out photos of new Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson, who was one of the top defensive tackles available in free agency this offseason

AP23020577889972
1 / 15
New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
2 / 15

New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
3 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) celebrates after making a tackle during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Alabama defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
4 / 15

Alabama defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson runs a drill during the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, March 5, 2017 in Indianapolis. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/2017 National Football League
New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) lines up on the line of scrimage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)
5 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) lines up on the line of scrimage during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Sept. 16, 2018. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman)

Roger Steinman/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, left, sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
6 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson, left, sacks Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

Mike Roemer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
7 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL preseason football game, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

John Locher/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)
8 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) recovers a fumble during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Brian Westerholt)

Brian Westerholt/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
9 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson takes part in drills at the NFL football team's practice facility in Eagan, Minn., Tuesday, May 17, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) smiles before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in London. The Minnesota Vikings won 28-25. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)
10 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) smiles before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in London. The Minnesota Vikings won 28-25. (AP Photo/Steve Luciano)

Steve Luciano/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) watches against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
11 / 15

Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) watches against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Bruce Kluckhohn/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) looks on with defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tomlinson is seen with the words 'Black Lives Matter' and the 'Walter Payton Man Of The Year' sticker on his helmet. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
12 / 15

New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) looks on with defensive end Leonard Williams (99) during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. Tomlinson is seen with the words 'Black Lives Matter' and the 'Walter Payton Man Of The Year' sticker on his helmet. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16), left, and New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94), center, greet each other for a coin toss before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
13 / 15

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16), left, and New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94), center, greet each other for a coin toss before an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) wears a FOCO mask as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)
14 / 15

New York Giants nose tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) wears a FOCO mask as he warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Adam Hunger/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
15 / 15

New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (94) sacks Dallas Cowboys quarterback Andy Dalton (14) in the second half of an NFL football game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

Michael Ainsworth/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

5 things to know about new Browns DE Ogbonnia Okoronkwo

Okoronkwo joins the Browns after a remarkably productive finish to the 2022 season

news

2023 Browns Free Agency Tracker

Stay up to date with all of the latest news, buzz and more

news

Jadeveon Clowney, Myles Garrett set to renew destructive pass-rush tandem for another season

Clowney and Garrett were statistically the Browns' best pass-rush duo since 1984 and could be capable of being the best in Browns history with a second season together now on the books

news

By the Numbers: Jadeveon Clowney ready to build on big first season in Cleveland

Clowney enjoyed one of the best years of his career with the Browns in 2021 and is running it back in 2022

news

Chase Winovich 'fired up' for fresh start in Cleveland

Winovich is ready to embrace a city he knows fully embraces its football players

news

Amari Cooper cherishing 'responsibility' to become Browns' offensive leader

Cooper feels like a rookie again and is eager to establish himself as a top playmaker in a new NFL city

news

5 things to know about Browns QB Joshua Dobbs

Dobbs is the third addition to the QB room this offseason

news

AFC North Reset: Analyzing the free agency moves of the Browns' division rivals

The division is stacking up to be one of the most competitive in the NFL once again

news

8 players to watch in next wave of free agency

Plenty of quality free agents remain on the market and could fit into the Browns' 2022 plans

news

5 things to know about Browns QB Jacoby Brissett

Brissett is a six-year veteran and has been a reliable backup QB at multiple points of his career

news

5 things to know about WR Amari Cooper

Cooper has a long history of consistency and success since his college days at Alabama

Advertising