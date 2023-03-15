5 things to know about new Browns DT Dalvin Tomlinson

Dalvin Tomlinson, who has been a consistent force as a defensive tackle for the last six years, has agreed to terms to join the Browns.

Here are five things to know about the big addition to the Browns' defensive line.

1. Tomlinson has posted similar — and productive — numbers in each season since he entered the league as a second-round pick to the Giants in 2017. He's totaled between 39 and 59 tackles in every season of his career, with his best year happening in 2020 when he recorded 49 tackles, matched a career-high with 3.5 sacks and set a career-high with eight tackles for a loss. He compiled 42 tackles, 2.5 sacks and three tackles for a loss in 13 games last season, whom he played for the last two seasons. He has also posted a Pro Football Focus overall grade above 74.0 in every season of his career.