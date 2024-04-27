5 things to know about DT Michael Hall Jr. 

The Browns drafted DT Michael Hall Jr. with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Here are five things to know about the newest addition to the defense.
Fit in attack-style defense
At 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, Hall brings a unique skillset to the Browns' defense. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Hall tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. His best season came during the 2023 season, as he set a career high of 24 total tackles.
Hall fits defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's attack-style defense with the way that he can move his body and attack the quarterback. Assistant GM & Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook described Hall as "shapeshifter," and has a strong ability to impact the quarterback. The Browns ask their players at the position to get off the ball and the need to be athletic and quick, they believe Hall brings those elements to the table.
Local staying in Ohio
Hall grew up in Cleveland, first living in Garfield Heights until he was about 15 years old. He first attended Benedictine High School before he moved to Streetsboro and spent the remaining three years of high school at Streetsboro High School. Hall then went on to Ohio State to continue his football career at the collegiate level and is staying in Ohio as he takes the next step in his career after being drafted by the Browns.
Check out photos of Browns 2023 second round pick Michael Hall Jr.
Former teammates with T Dawand Jones
Hall joins a Browns roster that has a number of former Buckeyes. One of Hall's former teammates is T Dawand Jones, who the Browns drafted in 2022. Hall said that Jones called Hall following the announcement of the pick on Friday night, and the two had stayed in touch since his visit to Cleveland as one of his 30 visits during the draft process.
Hall is a new dad
Hall announced on Sept. 15, 2023, that he was a new father, sharing the news of the birth of his son. He shared that his son was with him during the draft and being a part of Hall's start to his NFL career.
"It's been a greatest addition to my life for sure," Hall said on a conference call Friday night. "Teaching me a lot of patience, being a great role model for my son. I mean, it's just the best feeling for him to even be around this and witnessing this and he's in all the videos and just give him something good to look back on. Like, dang, my dad did something real positive."
Added youth to a veteran defensive line
The Browns' defensive line is anchored by veteran players like DE Myles Garrett, DE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Maurice Hurst II. At 20 years old, Hall can learn from the leadership of the defensive line and have numerous mentors to learn the nuances of the league.