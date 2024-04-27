5 things to know about DT Michael Hall Jr. 

The Browns drafted DT Michael Hall Jr. with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest addition to the defense.

Fit in attack-style defense

At 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, Hall brings a unique skillset to the Browns' defense. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Hall tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. His best season came during the 2023 season, as he set a career high of 24 total tackles.

Hall fits defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's attack-style defense with the way that he can move his body and attack the quarterback. Assistant GM & Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook described Hall as "shapeshifter," and has a strong ability to impact the quarterback. The Browns ask their players at the position to get off the ball and the need to be athletic and quick, they believe Hall brings those elements to the table.

Local staying in Ohio