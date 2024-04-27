 Skip to main content
Advertising

Draft Coverage

Presented by

5 things to know about DT Michael Hall Jr. 

Hall fits the Browns’ attack-style defense

Apr 26, 2024 at 10:17 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

5 things Michael Hall

The Browns drafted DT Michael Hall Jr. with the 54th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Here are five things to know about the newest addition to the defense.

Fit in attack-style defense

At 6-foot-2, 280 pounds, Hall brings a unique skillset to the Browns' defense. In his three seasons at Ohio State, Hall tallied 45 tackles, 10 tackles for loss and six sacks. His best season came during the 2023 season, as he set a career high of 24 total tackles.

Hall fits defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz's attack-style defense with the way that he can move his body and attack the quarterback. Assistant GM & Vice President of Player Personnel Glenn Cook described Hall as "shapeshifter," and has a strong ability to impact the quarterback. The Browns ask their players at the position to get off the ball and the need to be athletic and quick, they believe Hall brings those elements to the table.

Local staying in Ohio

Hall grew up in Cleveland, first living in Garfield Heights until he was about 15 years old. He first attended Benedictine High School before he moved to Streetsboro and spent the remaining three years of high school at Streetsboro High School. Hall then went on to Ohio State to continue his football career at the collegiate level and is staying in Ohio as he takes the next step in his career after being drafted by the Browns.

Photos: 2nd-Round Pick Michael Hall Jr. Through the Years

Check out photos of Browns 2023 second round pick Michael Hall Jr.

Photo-Sponsor-2023 9.15.42 PM copy
1 / 15
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. look to the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
2 / 15

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. look to the sideline during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
3 / 15

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Michigan, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Michigan won 30-24. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) and Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) react to a sack on Georgia during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
4 / 15

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) and Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) react to a sack on Georgia during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
5 / 15

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the third quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) and Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) react to a sack on Georgia during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
6 / 15

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) and Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) react to a sack on Georgia during the second half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

John Bazemore/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) looks to the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
7 / 15

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) looks to the sidelines during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
8 / 15

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. lines up during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) and Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) celebrate the sack on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
9 / 15

Ohio State defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste (8) and Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) celebrate the sack on Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football semifinal playoff game, Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Brynn Anderson/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. celebrates after a quarterback sack during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
10 / 15

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. celebrates after a quarterback sack during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is sacked by Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
11 / 15

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is sacked by Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) walks the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
12 / 15

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) walks the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) looks to the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
13 / 15

Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. (51) looks to the sidelines during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Indiana, Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Darron Cummings/Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is sacked by Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
14 / 15

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is sacked by Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is sacked by Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)
15 / 15

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is sacked by Ohio State defensive tackle Michael Hall Jr. during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State won 21-10. (AP Photo/David Dermer)

David Dermer/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Former teammates with T Dawand Jones

Hall joins a Browns roster that has a number of former Buckeyes. One of Hall's former teammates is T Dawand Jones, who the Browns drafted in 2022. Hall said that Jones called Hall following the announcement of the pick on Friday night, and the two had stayed in touch since his visit to Cleveland as one of his 30 visits during the draft process.

Hall is a new dad

Hall announced on Sept. 15, 2023, that he was a new father, sharing the news of the birth of his son. He shared that his son was with him during the draft and being a part of Hall's start to his NFL career.

"It's been a greatest addition to my life for sure," Hall said on a conference call Friday night. "Teaching me a lot of patience, being a great role model for my son. I mean, it's just the best feeling for him to even be around this and witnessing this and he's in all the videos and just give him something good to look back on. Like, dang, my dad did something real positive."

Added youth to a veteran defensive line

The Browns' defensive line is anchored by veteran players like DE Myles Garrett, DE Za'Darius Smith, DT Shelby Harris, DE Ogbo Okoronkwo and DT Maurice Hurst II. At 20 years old, Hall can learn from the leadership of the defensive line and have numerous mentors to learn the nuances of the league.

Related Content

news

10 players to know for Day 3 of the NFL Draft

The Browns hold four picks ranging from the fifth round to the seventh round
news

5 things to know about G Zak Zinter

Zinter is returning from a season-ending injury suffered in 2023
news

Cleveland Browns 2024 Draft Class

A breakdown of each of the Browns' picks in the 2024 NFL Draft
news

10 players to know for Day 2 of the NFL Draft

The Browns will make their first pick of the NFL Draft on Day 2
news

Browns 2024 NFL Draft Primer: Here's what you need to know for the draft

The 2024 NFL Draft kicks off on April 25 with Round 1
Advertising