5 things to know about LB Nathaniel Watson

Potential to develop into specific role on defense

The Browns saw the depth in their linebacker room deplete during free agency as their free agents signed with other teams. Executive Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry said that specifically when Sione Takitaki signed with the Patriots, they lost a player who played both MIKE and SAM and brought a stoutness to the middle of the defense, especially at the point of attack.

It was a skillset they were looking to fill. Berry believes that Watson can develop into that type of role for their defense because of his particular skillset, especially in the run game and how he uses his strength.

"We think that Nathaniel, he's got good range, he's incredibly smart, and he has good instincts, but he provides maybe a little bit of a diverse profile in that linebacker room because he does have a little bit more strength and power at the point of attack," Berry said. "So, we see him as a player that has the potential to maybe develop into that type of role – MIKE, SAM, FLEX and ultimately be someone who's a candidate to call the defense after he gets his sea legs out from under him."

Special teams experience

Not only did Watson excel in the SEC on defense, but he also played an important role on special teams during his time at Mississippi State. He played 576 snaps on special teams in college, according to the draft guide of The Athletic's Dan Brugler.