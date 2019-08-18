6 plays that changed the game in the Browns' win over the Colts

INDIANAPOLIS -- The Browns improved to 2-0 in the preseason Saturday with a 21-18 win over the Colts.

The victory required a few breaks to go their way and some late-game defensive plays to be made. As is often said in this sport, six or seven plays can often determine the outcome of the game.

Here are the six plays that did just that Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

1. Jamie Gillan's 74-yard punt

A punt? Yes, we're starting with a punt. The game's first four possessions ended in punts, but none was like the bomb that came off the foot of the Scottish Hammer.

Backed up by a holding penalty to inside his own 10, Gillan used his greatest skill in launching a punt that received a little help from a good bounce and was downed at the 10. The kick flipped the field for the Browns, where they were able to force the Colts to punt and reaped the reward of it on their ensuing possession, which lasted seven plays, covered 64 yards and led to the first points of the night for either side.

2. Jaelen Strong's touchdown reception

The aforementioned scoring drive culminated with one of Garrett Gilbert's best throws from a very successful night. On second-and-goal from the 4, Gilbert took the shotgun snap, rolled away from pressure to his right and kept his eyes in the end zone, where they eventually landed on Jaelen Strong.

Gilbert released on the run and connected with Strong in the back of the end zone for the night's first score, providing the Browns with some early momentum.

3. Jacoby Brissett's completion to Eric Ebron on fourth-and-3

The Colts frequently met the strength and force of the Browns' front four early in the game Saturday, especially on third down. The Browns twice recorded tackles for loss in third-and-short scenarios, and the second time around, head coach Frank Reich had enough and tested his team by going for it on fourth down.