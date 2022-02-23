7 WR prospects to watch at the NFL Combine

With the NFL Combine less than a week away, we're taking a look at prospects from some of the most intriguing positions from the lens of the Browns, who are set to pick 13th overall in the 2022 draft.

Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Wilson (as well as the next few receivers on this list) have been among the most popular players mocked to the Browns in the first wave of mock drafts. Wilson currently appears to be in perfect position to land somewhere near the Browns' pick No. 13, and a strong combine performance would certainly make him even more of an appealing pick in Cleveland.

Drake London, USC

At 6-foot-5 and 210 pounds, London is one of the biggest receivers with a first-round projection and was a master of the jump ball at USC. London will remain a top receiving prospect regardless of his combine performance, but he'll still be closely monitored after he suffered a season-ending ankle injury on Oct. 30.

Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks had 1,104 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns last season and has been touted by draft analysts as a great fit for the Browns with his ability to play both outside and in the slot. He's been widely projected to be one of the first three wide receivers off the board.

Chris Olave, Ohio State

Olave has been projected to fall anywhere in the first round and possibly in the early second round. The Combine might help tighten those projections a bit, but his status as a top receiving prospect from Columbus certainly still makes him one worth following in Cleveland.

Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson appears to be on the border of a late first-round and early second-round pick, so a strong performance in Indianapolis could be big for him. He doesn't currently project to be in the upper realm of receiver prospects, which might rule him out for pick No. 13, but he could still be worth monitoring as a possible second-round option for the Browns.

David Bell, Purdue

These last two receivers are both guys who appear are mostly mocked as Day 2 selections, but it's not because they lack talent — this receiver class is considered a deep one. Bell, for example, had two seasons at Purdue where he hauled in over 1,000 receiving yards, which would make him one of the top receivers available on Day 2 if he's not picked in Round 1.

George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens missed most of final college season due to an ACL injury suffered during a spring practice. He had 90 catches for 1,347 yards and 14 touchdowns over 26 games with the Bulldogs and is one of the tallest receivers in the draft class at 6-foot-5. Before his injury, Pickens was pegged to be one of the top receivers in the SEC in 2021.

*John Metchie III & Jameson Williams, Alabama