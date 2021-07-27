75th Anniversary Uniform Pays Tribute to Rich History

Browns' uniform to sport shadowbox numbers, throwback helmet on multiple occasions in 2021

Jul 27, 2021 at 09:00 AM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns' 75th Anniversary Uniform serves as a tribute to the franchise's rich history, borrowing elements from different eras that shaped the identity it continues to carry today as it looks toward an exciting and promising future.

"The Browns are one of those iconic franchises in all of sports, not just the NFL," said JW Johnson, Browns Executive Vice President and Partner. "We wanted to give a nod to the past and the players that have paved the way for the team we have here today. It's a way to thank them for everything they've done for this league, for this team, and for this city.

"We wouldn't be here without the likes of Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Lou Groza and Joe Thomas. We want to honor them. We want to respect them."

The Browns will wear their 75th Anniversary uniform on a handful of occasions during the 2021 season. Those dates will be announced during the weeks of the respective games.

The Browns' 75th Anniversary Uniform jersey — a white top featuring brown numbers shadowboxed with an orange outline — closely matches what the team wore throughout its inaugural season. The Browns last sported this look in their 1946 All-America Football Conference Championship victory over the New York Yankees before switching to the traditional brown numbers that have remained a fixture on the Browns' white jerseys throughout most of their existence. The jerseys also feature the team's official 1946 patch, a logo that will also appear in the end zones at FirstEnergy Stadium throughout the 2021 season.

The Browns' 75th Anniversary Uniform helmet features a white stripe down the middle with the players' respective numbers on the side and gray facemasks. Cleveland wore the white stripe from 1952-1959 — a stretch that included two of the team's four NFL Championships — before adding the two flanking brown stripes that are a staple of the helmets of today. The Browns wore numbers on their helmets from 1957-60 and on a handful of occasions from 2006-2008 as part of an alternate uniform. The Browns wore gray facemasks from 1961-74 and again from 2006-2014.

The 75th Anniversary Uniform is completed with the team's current white pants, which feature a brown stripe sandwiched by two orange stripes running down the side. The socks will feature three brown stripes and two orange stripes.

Photos: Browns Unveil New 1946 Uniforms

"We spent a lot of time going back and looking at old photos and the history of the team and working with our friends at Nike and the NFL to put this all together," Johnson said. "At the end of the day, like we said when we went back to the uniforms we're currently wearing, we wanted something clean, iconic, traditional, and something that would honor the team and represent it appropriately."

The 75th Anniversary Uniform is the centerpiece item of the Browns' limited-run 1946 Collection, which has items available to purchase today at the Pro Shop at FirstEnergy or online at the Browns online store.

Click here to download mobile wallpaper trading cards.

