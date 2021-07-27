75th Anniversary Uniform Pays Tribute to Rich History

The Browns' 75th Anniversary Uniform jersey — a white top featuring brown numbers shadowboxed with an orange outline — closely matches what the team wore throughout its inaugural season. The Browns last sported this look in their 1946 All-America Football Conference Championship victory over the New York Yankees before switching to the traditional brown numbers that have remained a fixture on the Browns' white jerseys throughout most of their existence. The jerseys also feature the team's official 1946 patch, a logo that will also appear in the end zones at FirstEnergy Stadium throughout the 2021 season.

The Browns' 75th Anniversary Uniform helmet features a white stripe down the middle with the players' respective numbers on the side and gray facemasks. Cleveland wore the white stripe from 1952-1959 — a stretch that included two of the team's four NFL Championships — before adding the two flanking brown stripes that are a staple of the helmets of today. The Browns wore numbers on their helmets from 1957-60 and on a handful of occasions from 2006-2008 as part of an alternate uniform. The Browns wore gray facemasks from 1961-74 and again from 2006-2014.