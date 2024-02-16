Catch up with Browns Fan of the Year Kathy Laurich-Hryb's experience at Super Bowl LVIII

Looking back at the entire experience as the Browns Fan of the Year and culminating with the trip to the Super Bowl, what has this experience been like and meant to you?

Laurich-Hryb:This experience has been life-changing. It honestly has given me something to look forward to and a reason to move forward. I have made friends from total strangers. I've been asked for photos with people, and I have heard numerous stories regarding other connections with the Cleveland Browns. I feel I have helped to educate our youth on the history of the Browns. I had opportunities such as a podcast with "Here We Go Brownies" and an interview with Kenston High School students. I was mentioned on the Mark Nolan show and (did) an interview with 92.3 The Fan. Such wonderful experiences have come from this honor.

Our FOTY jersey and the jacket from Captain Morgan with FOTY on it as well were great conversation starters wherever I went. I have met numerous people from various areas and from a variety of walks of life. I was fortunate to have my path crossed with them. This opportunity is priceless, and I don't believe it will stop here. In traveling to away games, I made acquaintances with Houston, Cincinnati and Seattle fans.

I enjoyed meeting all the other Fans of The Year. I presented the other Fans of the Year and their plus one with a Cleveland Browns pin, sharing my love of the Browns with each of them. I hope to stay in touch with when traveling to their stadiums and them traveling to ours. I feel all my years of supporting our Cleveland Browns were validated by my receiving this honor. I will continue to show pride and honor with this team. I will continue to support them in any way possible. As my children have attested, the Cleveland Browns are a huge part of our family. Our season tickets will continue for years to come.

The joint effort by my children and dear friends to pull together stunning outfits for the various occasions relating to the Fan of the Year events warmed my heart. This honor has reunited many old friends and has brought many new ones to my life. I could never thank you enough for this life-changing opportunity. I will be forever grateful.

Hryb: This entire experience has been a godsend. My dad passed away three years ago. Her sister passed away at the end of last year. Her good friend and neighbor passed around the same time. She needed this distraction. She needed a reason to get up and go to the games. She needed a reason to go out to a bar and make new friends. Without this experience I feel she would have sold tickets, and just stayed in the house. I feel that this experience has shown here that there is so much more life to live. Thank you for giving my mom a reason.