Baker Mayfield dealing with knee contusion; CB Troy Hill has movement in extremities after neck injury

Cleveland sees multiple players go out with injuries in loss to Patriots

Nov 14, 2021 at 05:01 PM
FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts — Baker Mayfield suffered a right knee contusion during Sunday's 45-7 loss to the Patriots.

Both Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and Mayfield expressed confidence Mayfield would be able to return for next week's game against the Lions, though Mayfield, who is also dealing with injuries to his left shoulder and foot, acknowledged he's "pretty beat up."

Mayfield exited in the third quarter and did not return after taking a hard hit from Patriots LB Matthew Judon. Mayfield attempted to walk to the sidelines but fell to the turf and required assistance from trainers.

After some time in the blue medical tent, Mayfield returned to the sidelines and wanted to return, but Stefanski said he opted to hold him out for the remainder of the game, which was well out of balance.

"It was the right thing to do," Stefanski said.

Mayfield — who completed 11-of-21 passes for 73 yards, a touchdown and an interception — said he suffered no structural damage to his knee after receiving a post-game X-ray.

Troy Hill Update

CB Troy Hill suffered a neck injury late in the action and was taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He had movement in his extremities.

Hill suffered the injury while attempting to tackle WR Jakobi Meyers on a play that ultimately ended with Meyers scoring. Hill was promptly surrounded by trainers while a number of Browns teammates dropped to their knees in prayer. Hill was eventually immobilized on a stretcher before he was taken off the field.

WR Anthony Schwartz and CB A.J. Green both suffered concussions on kickoff returns.

