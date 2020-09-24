Bring FirstEnergy Stadium into your home by downloading HomeTurf app

Starting with Sunday’s showdown with the Washington Football Team, Browns fans can bring the gameday experience into their living rooms

Sep 24, 2020 at 12:07 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
2560x1440-HomeTurf

There's nothing like gameday at FirstEnergy Stadium. We wish you could be with us for all of our home games this season and can't wait to welcome you back.

That's why we're teaming up with Bud Light to offer a special opportunity to bring the gameday experience — starting with Sunday's showdown with the Washington Football Team — into the homes of our most devoted fans.

HomeTurf, The Ultimate Sports Sidekick, will deliver the full FirstEnergy Stadium experience right into your living room. By downloading and deploying the free app, you'll get to experience the real-time rituals, traditions and, most importantly, the benefits Browns fans deserve. Your second-screen experience will feature the same scoreboard graphics you'd see from the seats at FirstEnergy Stadium, exclusive audio and sounds from the game, real-time trivia, numerous opportunities to win prizes and much, much more.

Download the HomeTurf app TODAY, kick back on Sunday and let the gameday experience come to you.

Download from Apple App Store

Download from Google Play

