Browns' 2024 draft picks officially set

The Browns entered the offseason with seven total picks for the 2024 NFL Draft.

While we've known what rounds they would come in, the NFL officially announced both compensatory picks. Heading into free agency, the Browns had a second, third, two fifth round, two sixth round and one seventh round pick. However, as the new league year began and free agency opened, the Browns traded a 2024 fifth-round and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for WR Jerry Jeudy.

So, let's take a look where their five remaining picks fall in this year's draft.

Round 2 – No. 54

Round 3 – No. 85

Round 5 – No. 156 (from Philadelphia through Arizona)

Round 6 – No. 206 (from Baltimore)

Round 7 – No. 243

Last year, the Browns used their picks on the second and third day of the draft to add young players who they've developed and found roles in their rookie seasons. In the 2023 NFL Draft, Cleveland took WR Cedric Tillman and DT Siaki Ika with two picks in the third round, OT Dawand Jones and DE Isaiah McGuire with two picks in the fourth round, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and CB Cameron Mitchell in the fifth round and C Luke Wypler in the sixth round.

Jones earned his chance early in the season after RT Jack Conklin suffered a season-ending knee injury in the first week of the regular season. He started Week 2 against the Steelers, and finished the season with nine total starts. Jones dealt with his own season-ending knee injury in November, ruled out for the remainder of the season following Week 14.

Thompson-Robinson also earned his own chance as QB Deshaun Watson dealt with a shoulder injury. Thompson-Robinson started three games throughout the season and led the Browns to a win over the Steelers in his first start as a rookie in Week 11. Tillman found some opportunities in the receiving corps as the season progressed. He finished the season with 21 receptions for 224 receiving yards, as well as one carry for eight yards.