Browns acquire WR Jerry Jeudy in trade with the Broncos

Jeudy adds key depth to the Browns receiving corps

Mar 13, 2024 at 04:32 PM
23_WEB_HEADSHOT_KELSEYRUSSO
Kelsey Russo

Staff Writer

24_FREEAGENCY_JEUDY_2560x1440

The Browns strengthened their receiving corps on Wednesday, agreeing to a trade with the Broncos to acquire WR Jerry Jeudy.

In exchange for Jeudy, the Browns will send a 2024 fifth-round pick (from Panthers via QB Baker Mayfield trade) and a 2024 sixth-round pick (from Houston via QB Deshaun Watson trade) to the Broncos.

"I had heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago," Jeudy said. "To hear that, and then be here now is exciting. It's surreal. I feel like I am wanted, and the team has really made me feel welcomed. The Browns already had a great receiving corps with guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore and I think I will fit in with them. Amari is actually a guy I've been modeling my game after since I was young and we became friends while I was at Bama. I am excited to see what the future holds."

Jeudy spent four seasons with the Broncos after he was drafted at No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 57 games with 44 starts and recorded 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. During the 2022 season, Jeudy set career highs with 67 receptions, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in 16 games and recorded 54 receptions and 758 receiving yards with two scores.

He also appeared in 42 career games at Alabama and recorded 159 receptions for 2,742 yards with 26 touchdowns and won the 2018 Biletnikoff Award (nation's top wide receiver).

Jeudy now joins a wide receiver room in Cleveland that features Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, as well as young players in Cedric Tillman and David Bell. He provides QB Deshaun Watson with another threat in the pass game to help take pressure off of Cooper and stretch opposing defenses.

The Browns now hold five picks in the 2024 draft, beginning with the second round.

Photos: Jerry Jeudy through the years

Check out photos of new Browns WR Jerry Jeudy, who spent the previous four seasons with the Denver Broncos and played collegiately at Alabama.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas.
1 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates after scoring against the Las Vegas Raiders during an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024, in Las Vegas.

Associated Press
Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Empower Field at Mile High Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Denver.
2 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) in the second half of an NFL football game in Empower Field at Mile High Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.
3 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) runs the ball against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game at Ford Field in Detroit, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.
4 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy catches a pass during the second half of an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) against the Arizona Cardinals of an NFL football game Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Denver.
5 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) against the Arizona Cardinals of an NFL football game Sunday, December 18, 2022, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs of an NFL football game Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Denver.
6 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) celebrates a touchdown against the Kansas City Chiefs of an NFL football game Sunday, December 11, 2022, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) against the Indianapolis Colts of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, in Denver.
7 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) against the Indianapolis Colts of an NFL football game Thursday, Oct 6, 2022, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver.
8 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Denver.

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver.
9 / 14

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (25) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Denver.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.
10 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy takes part in drills during an NFL football training camp at the team's headquarters Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Englewood, Colo.

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) looks on against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver.
11 / 14

Denver Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (10) looks on against the Miami Dolphins during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Denver.

In this still image from video, Jerry Jeudy, second from right, watches the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Jeudy was selected by the Denver Broncos.
12 / 14

In this still image from video, Jerry Jeudy, second from right, watches the 2020 NFL Draft Thursday, April 23, 2020, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Jeudy was selected by the Denver Broncos.

In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) catches a touchdown pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
13 / 14

In this Oct. 26, 2019, file photo, Alabama wide receiver Jerry Jeudy (4) catches a touchdown pass against Arkansas during the second half of an NCAA college football game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif.
14 / 14

Alabama's Jerry Jeudy celebrates his touchdown catch during the first half the NCAA college football playoff championship game against Clemson, Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif.

