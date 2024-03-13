Browns acquire WR Jerry Jeudy in trade with the Broncos

The Browns strengthened their receiving corps on Wednesday, agreeing to a trade with the Broncos to acquire WR Jerry Jeudy.

In exchange for Jeudy, the Browns will send a 2024 fifth-round pick (from Panthers via QB Baker Mayfield trade) and a 2024 sixth-round pick (from Houston via QB Deshaun Watson trade) to the Broncos.

"I had heard that the Browns were interested in me even two years ago," Jeudy said. "To hear that, and then be here now is exciting. It's surreal. I feel like I am wanted, and the team has really made me feel welcomed. The Browns already had a great receiving corps with guys like Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore and I think I will fit in with them. Amari is actually a guy I've been modeling my game after since I was young and we became friends while I was at Bama. I am excited to see what the future holds."

Jeudy spent four seasons with the Broncos after he was drafted at No. 15 overall pick of the 2020 draft. He appeared in 57 games with 44 starts and recorded 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns. During the 2022 season, Jeudy set career highs with 67 receptions, 972 receiving yards and six touchdowns. Last season, he appeared in 16 games and recorded 54 receptions and 758 receiving yards with two scores.

He also appeared in 42 career games at Alabama and recorded 159 receptions for 2,742 yards with 26 touchdowns and won the 2018 Biletnikoff Award (nation's top wide receiver).

Jeudy now joins a wide receiver room in Cleveland that features Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, as well as young players in Cedric Tillman and David Bell. He provides QB Deshaun Watson with another threat in the pass game to help take pressure off of Cooper and stretch opposing defenses.