Browns add DE Isaac Rochell, QB Josh Rosen to practice squad

The Browns on Thursday added DE Isaac Rochell and QB Josh Rosen to their practice squad, bringing their full practice squad total to 14 players. Both players were with the Browns during training camp.
Rochell, a sixth-year veteran, had his contract terminated by the Browns on Wednesday as a corresponding move for QB Kellen Mond, whom the Browns claimed off waivers. Rochell has 9.5 career sacks and 91 tackles across 63 career games and nine starts.
Rosen is a fifth-year veteran who has completed 277 of 513 (54 percent) of passes with 12 touchdowns and 21 interceptions in 24 games and 16 starts. He was the 10th overall pick in the 2018 draft.