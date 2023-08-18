Postgame Recap

Browns battle to a tie against Eagles

The Browns saw more great performances from QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson and WR Austin Watkins but left Philadelphia in a stalemate

Aug 17, 2023 at 11:06 PM
Doc Louallen

Browns eagles

The Browns and Eagles tied at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, 18-18.

After entering the fourth quarter with a 15-10 lead, the Browns were unable to stay ahead of the Eagles, who scored a touchdown with 6:16 left to tie the game. The Browns had a chance to take the lead again with two minutes left, but K Cade York missed a 41-yard kick after nailing his first three field-goal attempts of the night.

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson made his first career start to open the game and played the entire first half, demonstrating his toughness and ability to throw the deep ball.

Thompson-Robinson threw a 36-yard bomb to WR Cedric Tillman, a 22-yard pass and a 27-yard pass to WR Austin Watkins. Thompson-Robinson finished the day completing 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards.

Watkins scored the Browns first touchdown pass of the day on a 32-yard catch and grabbed a nice one-handed catch for 23 yards from QB Kellen Mond. Watkins finished the day with seven catches for 139 yards.

The defense, however, was the story of the first half. They scored the first points of the game for the Browns for the second straight game when LB Mohamoud Diabate tackled Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell for a loss of two, resulting in a safety. Diabate also forced a fumble on Eagles RB Trey Sermon, which Browns CB Cameron Mitchell recovered.

S Ronnie Hickman got his third pick in two games when he picked off QB Marcus Mariota in the first quarter. Hickman left the game in the 2nd quarter due to concussion protocol.

The defense dominated the game with six sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.

The Browns will be back in action on Aug. 26 when they take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Photos: Preseason Week 2 - Browns at Eagles Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Eagles

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
1 / 89

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
2 / 89

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
3 / 89

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
4 / 89

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
5 / 89

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
6 / 89

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
7 / 89

Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
8 / 89

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
9 / 89

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
10 / 89

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
11 / 89

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
12 / 89

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (0) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
13 / 89

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
14 / 89

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
15 / 89

Offensive tackle James Hudson III (66) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
16 / 89

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
17 / 89

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
18 / 89

The offense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
19 / 89

Wide receiver Cedric Tillman (89) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
20 / 89

Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) OR Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
21 / 89

Running back Hassan Hall (30) OR Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
22 / 89

Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
23 / 89

Cornerback Mike Ford Jr. (28) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
24 / 89

Wide receiver David Bell (18) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
25 / 89

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
26 / 89

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
27 / 89

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
28 / 89

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
29 / 89

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
30 / 89

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
31 / 89

Run Game Coordinator/Running Backs Coach Stump Mitchell during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
32 / 89

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
33 / 89

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
34 / 89

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
35 / 89

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
36 / 89

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
37 / 89

Cornerback Caleb Biggers (39) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
38 / 89

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
39 / 89

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
40 / 89

Offensive tackle Michael Dunn (68) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
41 / 89

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
42 / 89

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
43 / 89

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
44 / 89

Defensive tackle Siaki Ika (62) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
45 / 89

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
46 / 89

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
47 / 89

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
48 / 89

Linebacker Tony Fields II (42) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
49 / 89

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate (43) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
50 / 89

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
51 / 89

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
52 / 89

Defensive end Jeremiah Martin (69) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
53 / 89

Punter Corey Bojorquez (13) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The defense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
54 / 89

The defense during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
55 / 89

Linebacker Charlie Thomas III (35) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
56 / 89

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
57 / 89

Running back Demetric Felton Jr. (25) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
58 / 89

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Chris Westry (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
59 / 89

Cornerback Chris Westry (20) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
60 / 89

Offensive tackle Dawand Jones (74) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
61 / 89

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
62 / 89

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
63 / 89

Center Nick Harris (53) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
64 / 89

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
65 / 89

Safety Nate Meadors (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
66 / 89

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A coach during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
67 / 89

A coach during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
68 / 89

Defensive tackle Maurice Hurst II (90) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
69 / 89

Offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley Jr. (79) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
70 / 89

Cornerback Cameron Mitchell (29) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
71 / 89

Cornerback Lorenzo Burns (27) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
72 / 89

Defensive tackle Shelby Harris (97) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
73 / 89

Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
74 / 89

Wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
75 / 89

Defensive end Sam Kamara (92) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
76 / 89

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
77 / 89

Center Luke Wypler (56) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
78 / 89

Safety Tanner McCalister (48) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
79 / 89

Kicker Cade York (3) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A fan during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
80 / 89

A fan during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
81 / 89

Running back Hassan Hall (30) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
82 / 89

Quarterback Kellen Mond (7) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
83 / 89

Defensive end Lonnie Phelps (63) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
84 / 89

Wide receiver Austin Watkins Jr. (80) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
85 / 89

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson (17) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
86 / 89

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
87 / 89

Assistant Head Coach/Special Teams Coordinator Bubba Ventrone during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
88 / 89

Defensive end Chuck Wiley (59) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.
89 / 89

Safety D'Anthony Bell (37) during a preseason NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Philadelphia Eagles on August 17, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
