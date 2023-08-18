Browns battle to a tie against Eagles

The Browns and Eagles tied at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday night, 18-18.

After entering the fourth quarter with a 15-10 lead, the Browns were unable to stay ahead of the Eagles, who scored a touchdown with 6:16 left to tie the game. The Browns had a chance to take the lead again with two minutes left, but K Cade York missed a 41-yard kick after nailing his first three field-goal attempts of the night.

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson made his first career start to open the game and played the entire first half, demonstrating his toughness and ability to throw the deep ball.

Thompson-Robinson threw a 36-yard bomb to WR Cedric Tillman, a 22-yard pass and a 27-yard pass to WR Austin Watkins. Thompson-Robinson finished the day completing 13 of 25 passes for 164 yards.

Watkins scored the Browns first touchdown pass of the day on a 32-yard catch and grabbed a nice one-handed catch for 23 yards from QB Kellen Mond. Watkins finished the day with seven catches for 139 yards.

The defense, however, was the story of the first half. They scored the first points of the game for the Browns for the second straight game when LB Mohamoud Diabate tackled Eagles RB Kenneth Gainwell for a loss of two, resulting in a safety. Diabate also forced a fumble on Eagles RB Trey Sermon, which Browns CB Cameron Mitchell recovered.

S Ronnie Hickman got his third pick in two games when he picked off QB Marcus Mariota in the first quarter. Hickman left the game in the 2nd quarter due to concussion protocol.

The defense dominated the game with six sacks, one forced fumble, and one interception.