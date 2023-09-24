Browns beat the Titans with dominant defensive performance

The Browns held Tannehill to 13-of-25 passes for 104 yards, no touchdowns and one fumble on Sunday. He finished the day with a passer rating of 62.8. They forced the Titans to punt on seven of their nine offensive drives on Sunday, allowing only a field goal in the second quarter, and sacked Tannehill a total of five times.

The Browns also bottled-up RB Derrick Henry, limiting him to 20 total yards on 11 carries and forcing the Titans to try and turn to the passing game. Henry's longest run was nine yards and averaged 1.8 yards per carry.

Offensively, the Browns began to find their own passing game.

Deshaun Watson finished Sunday's game throwing for 289 yards on 27 passes and two touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 123.4. Amari Cooper was also effective throughout Sunday's matchup, finishing the game with 116 yards on seven receptions and a 43-yard touchdown.

In the first quarter, the Browns moved the ball down the field but were only able to score on a 48-yard field goal from K Dustin Hopkins about halfway through the first quarter.

The Browns broke through in the second when Watson connected with RB Jerome Ford in the end zone with a 19-yard pass for the touchdown. In the first half, Watson threw for 146 yards on 16-of-20 and one touchdown. Ford then recorded his second touchdown of the day midway through the third quarter on a 3-yard run when he stretched his arm out over the pylon for the touchdown.

Watson demonstrated his arm strength with a 43-yard touchdown pass to WR Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Browns.