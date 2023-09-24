Browns beat the Titans with dominant defensive performance

As the Titans opened the fourth quarter, QB Ryan Tannehill was sacked for a loss of 10 yards by DE Alex Wright, pushing the Titans back to the Tennessee 8-yard line. Then, the Titans lined up for the second down, and DE Myles Garrett broke past and sacked Tannehill again for a loss of 5.
Fans in Cleveland Browns Stadium erupted as it forced to the Titans to punt once again.
Yes, the Browns defense put on another clinic Sunday in their 27-3 win over the Titans. Cleveland is 2-1 on the season and 2-0 at home at Cleveland Browns Stadium this season.
The Browns' defensive dominance stemmed from the get-go. They forced two straight three-and-outs on the Titans first two offensive drives and kept the Titans scoreless in the first quarter. Garrett helped set the tone with a sack on Tannehill and forced a fumble. It continued into the second quarter, as the Browns continued to pressure Tannehill as well as break up a number of passes. Garrett ended the first half in true dominant fashion with a sack on Tannehill for a loss of 10 yards. Garrett had 2.5 sacks in the first half and finished with 3.5 total sacks.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Titans in Week 3
The Browns held Tannehill to 13-of-25 passes for 104 yards, no touchdowns and one fumble on Sunday. He finished the day with a passer rating of 62.8. They forced the Titans to punt on seven of their nine offensive drives on Sunday, allowing only a field goal in the second quarter, and sacked Tannehill a total of five times.
The Browns also bottled-up RB Derrick Henry, limiting him to 20 total yards on 11 carries and forcing the Titans to try and turn to the passing game. Henry's longest run was nine yards and averaged 1.8 yards per carry.
Offensively, the Browns began to find their own passing game.
Deshaun Watson finished Sunday's game throwing for 289 yards on 27 passes and two touchdowns, good for a passer rating of 123.4. Amari Cooper was also effective throughout Sunday's matchup, finishing the game with 116 yards on seven receptions and a 43-yard touchdown.
In the first quarter, the Browns moved the ball down the field but were only able to score on a 48-yard field goal from K Dustin Hopkins about halfway through the first quarter.
The Browns broke through in the second when Watson connected with RB Jerome Ford in the end zone with a 19-yard pass for the touchdown. In the first half, Watson threw for 146 yards on 16-of-20 and one touchdown. Ford then recorded his second touchdown of the day midway through the third quarter on a 3-yard run when he stretched his arm out over the pylon for the touchdown.
Watson demonstrated his arm strength with a 43-yard touchdown pass to WR Amari Cooper in the fourth quarter to seal the win for the Browns.
The Browns are back in action next week when they host the Ravens at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Check out photos of players warming up for their Week 3 game against the Tennessee Titans