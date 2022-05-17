Transactions

Browns claim S Luther Kirk and CB Reggie Robinson II

Kirk has spent stints with the Cowboys, Vikings and Falcons' practice squads, and Robinson was a fourth-round selection by the Cowboys in 2020

May 17, 2022 at 05:08 PM
The Cleveland Browns announced they have claimed S Luther Kirk (Atlanta) and CB Reggie Robinson II (Houston) via waivers.

Kirk (6-1, 205) was originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Dallas Cowboys in 2020. He served stints on the Cowboys' (2020), Minnesota Vikings' (2020) and Atlanta Falcons' (2021) practice squad before making his NFL debut with the Falcons last season. He has played in one career game. The Illinois State product is a native of Garland, Texas.

Robinson (6-1, 197) is a third-year player out of Tulsa. He was originally a fourth-round selection (123rd overall) in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Robinson has logged one tackle with a forced fumble in five career games played. The Cleburne, Texas native was born in Ruston, La.

