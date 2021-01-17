Browns' comeback comes up short, memorable 2020 season comes to an end in Kansas City

The most memorable Browns season in a generation came to an end Sunday in Kansas City.

The Browns, playing in their first AFC Divisional Round game since 1994, rallied back from a 16-point halftime deficit to make it a one-score game late in the fourth quarter, but that was as far as they'd get Sunday at Arrowhead Stadium. The defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs weathered an injury to All-Pro QB Patrick Mahomes and hung on just long enough against the upset-minded Browns, who fell 22-17 to end their unforgettable 2020 season.

The Browns, who posted their most wins in a season since 1994, couldn't take advantage of a Karl Joseph interception with 8 minutes to play and punted the ball away with 4:19 to play. They never got it back.

The Chiefs converted the two first downs they needed, including a game-sealing catch by Tyreek Hill on fourth-and-inches with 1:14 to play, to finally end the hopes of a Browns team that never quit no matter how much adversity they faced throughout the 2020 season.

Kansas City will host Buffalo in the AFC Championship.

Baker Mayfield led the Browns back in the second half on two touchdown drives and finished 23-of-37 for 204 yards, a touchdown and an interception — his first since Week 14. The third-year quarterback, who saw two left tackles go down to injury, made a number of big throws throughout a game in which the Browns needed to overcome a number of unsavory downs and distances and converting a combined nine third and fourth downs.

Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt combined for 101 yards on the ground. Hunt's touchdown run with 11:07 remaining in the fourth quarter brought the Browns within 5, the smallest deficit they'd seen since early in the second quarter.

Rashard Higgins led the Browns with five catches for 88 yards while TE David Njoku made a handful of big catches and finished with 59 yards.

Mahomes was his usual self in the first half, leading the Chiefs to two touchdowns and two field goals on their four early possessions, but was lost in the third quarter with a concussion. He finished 21-of-30 for 255 yards, a TD run in the first quarter and a second-quarter touchdown pass to TE Travis Kelce.

Kelce (eight receptions, 109 yards) and Hill (eight receptions, 110 yards) paced a Chiefs offense that didn't punt the entire game.

The Browns came away unscathed from a Mayfield interception to start the half after Chiefs K Harrison Butker missed a short field goal attempt. Then, they established their best drive of the game, marching 77 yards on eight plays with a mix of big runs and big passes, the last of which going to Jarvis Landry for a 4-yard touchdown.

Kansas City lost Mahomes on the ensuing drive when the quarterback attempted a run on third-and-1 near midfield. He was relieved by veteran Çhad Henne, who entered Sunday with no on-field playoff experience. The Chiefs tacked on a field goal to stretch their lead to 22-10 with 4:24 left in the third quarter.

The Browns grabbed a hold of the momentum with their longest possession of the season, which featured a number of third-down conversions and the biggest fourth-down conversion of the year. Mayfield's fourth-down throw to a diving Austin Hooper kept the possession alive, and Kareem Hunt closed it out with a 3-yard touchdown run. The 18-play, 75-yard drive took a whopping 8:17 off the clock and brought the Browns within a single score, 22-17, with 11:07 to play.

On their heels as the Chiefs entered field goal range midway through the fourth quarter, the Browns got the turnover they desperately needed. Joseph, who scored a defensive touchdown in the Wild Card round, intercepted Henne in the end zone to set up the Browns at their own 20-yard line with 8 minutes to play.

With a chance to make it a one-possession game heading into halftime, the Browns fumbled away a big opportunity.

Trailing 16-3 after the Chiefs scored on each of their first three possessions, the Browns were rolling down the field with less than 2 minutes left in the half. Stationed near midfield, Cleveland entered field goal range after Mayfield found Higgins for a 23-yard gain.

The quarterback went right back to Higgins on the next play, who caught a pass near the 5-yard line, turned and lunged toward the end zone. Chiefs LB Dan Sorenson launched himself into Higgins, who fumbled the ball and saw it squirt into the end zone and out of bounds for a costly touchback.