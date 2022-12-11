Postgame Recap

Browns' comeback efforts fall short in loss to Bengals

QB Deshaun Watson showed improvement, but the Browns still committed too many mistakes to defeat their division rival

Dec 11, 2022 at 04:11 PM
Anthony Poisal

CINCINNATI — The Browns lost 23-10 to the Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, ending their two-game win streak and tightening an already-slim window to the playoffs.

In his second start of the season for the Browns, QB Deshaun Watson completed 26 of 42 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Watson threw his first touchdown of his Browns career to TE David Njoku on a 13-yard pass in the third quarter, but he also threw his first interception on the next drive in the fourth quarter when the Browns needed a touchdown to claw back within a possession.

Defensively, the Browns did what they could to limit QB Joe Burrow, who completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and one interception from LB Deion Jones, who snagged a pass from Burrow on the next drive after Watson's interception.

The turnover provided the Browns a valuable opportunity to draw within one score late in the game, but they were unable to capitalize with points on the drive despite moving to the Bengals' 6-yard line. Watson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal for the turnover on downs, and the Browns were unable to threaten again in the final minutes.

Their record is now 5-8 with four games left in the regular season.

Moment that mattered most: With 5:29 left and down 23-10, the Browns needed to score a touchdown on the drive after Jones' interception. The Browns converted on a fourth-and-four during the drive to keep it alive but faced another fourth-and-goal from the 6. Watson looked for WR Donovan Peoples-Jones for a fade pass, but the ball fell incomplete for a turnover on downs.

Player of the game: Myles Garrett, who sacked Burrow twice and has sacks in all games Burrow has started against the Browns. He also added three tackles for a loss and two pass breakups. Garrett entered Sunday with six sacks in four games against Burrow and continued to dominate, but the effort wasn't enough to keep things close on the scoreboard.

Stat of the game: 98. The Browns committed nine penalties for 98 yards, including seven penalties for 83 yards in a shaky and undisciplined first half.

The game was decided when: The Browns failed to convert on another fourth down with 3:46 left. They received favorable field position after a short 25-yard punt from the Bengals and started the drive at the 48-yard line, but the offense was off the field again after four plays.

What's next?: The Browns return home to FirstEnergy Stadium next week for another important divisional game against the Ravens. Kickoff is on Saturday — not Sunday — and set for 4:30 p.m.

Photos: Week 14 - Browns at Bengals Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Bengals in Week 14

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) and Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Safety Grant Delpit (22) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Wide Receiver David Bell (18) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
The offense during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Linebacker Deion Jones (54) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Alex Wright (94) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. (23) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Kicker Cade York (3) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt (72) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Tight end David Njoku (85) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) and Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey (97) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.
Safety John Johnson III (43) during a NFL football game between the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals on December 11, 2022 at Paycor Stadium.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
