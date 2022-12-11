Browns' comeback efforts fall short in loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — The Browns lost 23-10 to the Bengals on Sunday at Paycor Stadium, ending their two-game win streak and tightening an already-slim window to the playoffs.

In his second start of the season for the Browns, QB Deshaun Watson completed 26 of 42 passes for 276 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Watson threw his first touchdown of his Browns career to TE David Njoku on a 13-yard pass in the third quarter, but he also threw his first interception on the next drive in the fourth quarter when the Browns needed a touchdown to claw back within a possession.

Defensively, the Browns did what they could to limit QB Joe Burrow, who completed 18 of 33 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns and one interception from LB Deion Jones, who snagged a pass from Burrow on the next drive after Watson's interception.

The turnover provided the Browns a valuable opportunity to draw within one score late in the game, but they were unable to capitalize with points on the drive despite moving to the Bengals' 6-yard line. Watson threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-goal for the turnover on downs, and the Browns were unable to threaten again in the final minutes.

Their record is now 5-8 with four games left in the regular season.