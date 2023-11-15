Browns defense looks to continue its dominance as a unit following Deshaun Watson's injury

With the news of QB Deshaun Watson's season-ending shoulder injury being announced Wednesday, the Browns defense understands what they must do to keep the success going for the team.

They have always aimed to be dominant, but they recognize the urgency and impact they must provide for the team as they make their playoff push.

"To be honest, our mentality has always been to be great, but now we know what we have to do, which is make sure we are our best self every play," CB Martin Emerson Jr. said. "If we don't give up points, we win. If we score on defense, we win. It's a tough task to ask for any defense, but I feel like it's possible with the guys we have in the locker room."

Emerson said that both S Rodney Mcleod and DC Jim Schwartz have both shared their experience with the Eagles back in 2017. During that season, the Eagles boasted a formidable defense that ranked fourth in both points allowed per game (18.4) and yards allowed per game (306.5). Despite facing multiple key injuries, none was more significant than when quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a season-ending torn ACL.

The Eagles defense, led by Schwartz at the time, was still dominant and helped lead them into the Super Bowl, which they won. Mcleod and Schwartz talked to the Browns defense about that special Eagles season and explained that great things can still happen.