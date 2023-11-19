Browns dig deep on final drive to beat Steelers

The Browns notched another important win as they beat the Steelers, 13-10, on Sunday. That's two straight wins over AFC North opponents and three straight overall for the Browns, who move to 7-3 on the season.

Dustin Hopkins' 34-yard field goal with 2 seconds to play sent the Browns to another last-second victory in a nailbiter.

Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson appeared calm in his second start of his career, leading the Browns offense throughout the game and connecting with his receivers at different moments throughout the game. Even as he struggled with some incomplete passes, it was an important step for him in his young career, as he rallied on the Browns' final drive with four straight completions to set up Hopkins' game-winning kick.

Key Moments:

The Browns struck first with a 1-yard rushing touchdown from RB Jerome Ford.

The Steelers, held scoreless in the first half, found their way into the end zone early in the second half, as they scored on a 74-yard run by RB Jaylen Warren on the second play of the half to narrow the deficit to three. CB Greg Newsome II pursued Warren on the run, but Warren slipped through a tackle that opened up the field. The Steelers then tied the game at 10 with a 28-yard field goal with 7:42 left in the game.

After crucial stops from the Browns defense, the Browns got the ball back with 1:18 left in the game. Thompson-Robinson completed four passes to move the Browns down the field. With 20 seconds left on the clock, there was a penalty against the Steelers that moved the ball to the 19-yard line on second down. Then with five seconds left in the game, Thompson-Robinson spiked the ball, and Hopkins lined up for a 34-yard field-goal attempt. With 5 seconds left on the clock, Hopkins made the field goal to give the Browns a 13-10 lead and would be the game-winner for Cleveland.

Player of the Game:

Myles Garrett

The Defensive Player of the Year candidate had another big game, spear-heading a stingy Browns defense with two sacks, giving him 13 on the year.

Stat of the Game:

The Browns defense only allowed the Steelers to convert on three of their 17 third-down attempts.

What does it mean?

This is a critical win for the Browns, as they beat another AFC opponent in back-to-back weeks and split the season matchups against the Steelers for the season. It's also a confidence booster as Thompson-Robinson led the Browns offense in his second start of his career. In a physical and low-scoring game, the Browns performed well on both sides of the ball with crucial defensive stops and important offensive drives that set the Browns up for the game-winning field goal.

What's next?