Browns elevate G Colby Gossett; place RB Dontrell Hilliard on injured reserve

The Cleveland Browns have signed G Colby Gossett from the club's practice squad and placed RB Dontrell Hilliard (knee) on injured reserve.

Gossett (6-5, 330) is a guard out of Appalachian State and is officially a first-year player. Originally a sixth-round pick (213th overall) by the Minnesota Vikings in the 2018 NFL Draft, he was signed to the Browns' practice squad in Week 2 of this season. He appeared in five games (four starts) for the Arizona Cardinals last year. Gossett hails from Cumming, Ga.

Hilliard played in 14 games for the Browns this season, rushing 13 times for 49 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Additionally, he returned 17 kickoffs for 421 yards and 15 punts for 107 yards. He left last week's game in the second quarter with a knee injury and did not return.