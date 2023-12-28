Browns elevate P Matt Haack from the practice squad

Haack (6-0, 205) is in his seventh NFL season out of Arizona State. Originally signed by Miami as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Haack has appeared in 98 career games with the Dolphins (2017-20), Bills (2021) and Colts (2022). He has booted 429 career punts for 19,087 yards (44.5 average), landing 160 inside the 20-yard line. Haack will wear No. 39.

Patterson (6-0, 195) is in his third NFL season out of Memphis. Originally signed by the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2021, Patterson has appeared in 37 career games with the Lions (2021 and 2023) and Jaguars (2022). He has made 58 of 66 field goal attempts and 87 of 90 PATs. This season, he appeared in 13 games with the Lions and converted 15 of 17 field goal attempts. Patterson will wear No. 36.