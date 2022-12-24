Browns eliminated from playoff contention in loss to Saints

Moment that mattered most: On the second drive of the second half, Watson dropped back for a pass and looked to connect with WR David Bell. The pass bounced off Bell's hands, however, and into the grasp of Saints S Daniel Sorensen, who returned the ball 36 yards to the Browns' 15-yard line. The Saints turned the interception into the go-ahead and game-winning touchdown four plays later with a 4-yard run from Kamara.

Player of the game: Grant Delpit, who gave the Browns their first big play of the game with an interception on a deflected pass from Saints QB Andy Dalton. Delpit also made a 40-yard return on the play, which gave the Browns great field position for their next drive. Cleveland turned it into a touchdown. Delpit's interception was also the defense's eighth turnover in the last four games.

Stat of the game: 47.1. That was the passer rating from Watson, the lowest in a game in his career. The weather certainly contributed to that, and Watson was forced to pass more than the Browns likely would've preferred in the conditions because they were behind on the scoreboard late in the game.

The game was decided when: On fourth-and-10 from the Saints' 15-yard line with no timeouts and 26 seconds left, Watson took a sack. He had looked to the end zone on his three pass attempts prior, but all of them were incomplete, and the Browns chances of winning were eliminated.